Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
yalebulldogs.com
Five Bulldogs Win in Singles at Yale Invitational
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Five Bulldogs won singles matches on the final day of the Yale Invitational at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. Michael Sun, Vignesh Gogineni, Luke Neal, Eric Li and Walker Oberg were all victorious. Sun and Li were straight set winners, while Gogineni won the first three...
Yale Daily News
Blue fences and yellow tape: a look into ongoing campus construction and renovation
Yale has a slate of major facilities projects in the works around campus. Last week, University Provost Scott Strobel released Yale’s annual facilities report, detailing 11 ongoing major projects. This new infrastructure, the provost said, will be critical for advancing the University’s academic priorities into the future. The flurry of construction and renovation projects has shuffled students and faculty around research spaces, offices, residences and classrooms at a rapid rate.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Hockey Falls to Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Brown, 2-1, at Meehan Auditorium.The loss puts the Bulldogs at 1-1 on the season and 1-1 in ECAC play, while the Bears improved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference. How It Happened. After not finding the back...
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
New Britain Herald
Unfavorable conditions aside, Berlin finished in a tie for third in Division II championship
The Berlin Redcoats and 14 of the best golf teams in the state met up this past Monday for the Division II CIAC Championship from Chippanee Country Club in Bristol. Despite “uncomfortable” conditions according to Redcoats’ head coach Bill Ferrero, Berlin finished with a team score of 329 which was good enough to tie for third in the state with Bethel and Lewis Mills.
You’re more likely to win the Powerball jackpot than have a perfect NCAA bracket
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve probably heard that you have a better chance of being eaten by a shark, dying in a plane crash or being struck by lightning than you do winning the lottery — but what about what is less likely to happen? Bookies.com did the math for you, and despite having […]
Hartford, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard
Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
UC Daily Campus
UConn Hartford passes resolution for Arctic Refuge protection
Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus passed a resolution to support the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic Refuge is “an undeveloped area in Northeast Alaska” with up to 45 species of land and marine mammals, according to a...
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
newhavenarts.org
Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit
Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
Yale doctor says flu season could be the worst in 10 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We could be in for the worst flu season in the past 10 years, according to Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson. Early cases are already being detected. “If these trends continue, it absolutely will be. I suppose there’s a chance that we’re just seeing an early flu season that […]
NHPR
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
Connecticut Foodshare gears up for Thanksgiving 2022
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The sound of forklifts rolling across the warehouse floor is especially loud in November at Connecticut Foodshare. This year, their mission is on the move to help feed 50,000 families this Thanksgiving. Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski is well aware of the date when Nov. 1...
