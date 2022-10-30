ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Five Bulldogs Win in Singles at Yale Invitational

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Five Bulldogs won singles matches on the final day of the Yale Invitational at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. Michael Sun, Vignesh Gogineni, Luke Neal, Eric Li and Walker Oberg were all victorious. Sun and Li were straight set winners, while Gogineni won the first three...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Blue fences and yellow tape: a look into ongoing campus construction and renovation

Yale has a slate of major facilities projects in the works around campus. Last week, University Provost Scott Strobel released Yale’s annual facilities report, detailing 11 ongoing major projects. This new infrastructure, the provost said, will be critical for advancing the University’s academic priorities into the future. The flurry of construction and renovation projects has shuffled students and faculty around research spaces, offices, residences and classrooms at a rapid rate.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Hockey Falls to Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Yale men's hockey team fell to Brown, 2-1, at Meehan Auditorium.The loss puts the Bulldogs at 1-1 on the season and 1-1 in ECAC play, while the Bears improved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference. How It Happened. After not finding the back...
PROVIDENCE, RI
New Britain Herald

Unfavorable conditions aside, Berlin finished in a tie for third in Division II championship

The Berlin Redcoats and 14 of the best golf teams in the state met up this past Monday for the Division II CIAC Championship from Chippanee Country Club in Bristol. Despite “uncomfortable” conditions according to Redcoats’ head coach Bill Ferrero, Berlin finished with a team score of 329 which was good enough to tie for third in the state with Bethel and Lewis Mills.
BERLIN, CT
High School Soccer PRO

Hartford, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Williams School soccer team will have a game with Watkinson School on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.
HARTFORD, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard

Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
UC Daily Campus

UConn Hartford passes resolution for Arctic Refuge protection

Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus passed a resolution to support the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic Refuge is “an undeveloped area in Northeast Alaska” with up to 45 species of land and marine mammals, according to a...
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
newhavenarts.org

Two Neighborhood Anchors Jump Into The Halloween Spirit

Top: Halloween at Troup School, where Kenia and Michael Massey are working to bring the celebration back to the neighborhood. Bottom: ConnCORP CEO and President Erik Clemons and Stetson Branch Manager Diane Brown. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the parking lot beside Troup School, things were getting spooky. By the sidewalk,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Yale doctor says flu season could be the worst in 10 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We could be in for the worst flu season in the past 10 years, according to Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson. Early cases are already being detected. “If these trends continue, it absolutely will be. I suppose there’s a chance that we’re just seeing an early flu season that […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s holiday tree brought from East Haven to the Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The kids may still be counting their Halloween candy, but it is already time to think about Christmas. Tuesday morning, crews cut down a 45-foot tree in a Cosey Beach, East Haven front yard, and brought it to the New Haven Green to be the centerpiece of Elm City’s holiday […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut Foodshare gears up for Thanksgiving 2022

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The sound of forklifts rolling across the warehouse floor is especially loud in November at Connecticut Foodshare. This year, their mission is on the move to help feed 50,000 families this Thanksgiving. Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski is well aware of the date when Nov. 1...
WALLINGFORD, CT

