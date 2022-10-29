ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis

Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
newcanaanite.com

PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan

Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury

Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
DANBURY, CT
newyorktennismagazine.com

Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title

On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
BRONXVILLE, NY
cityofwesthaven.com

7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
WEST HAVEN, CT
fciac.net

FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Fall, 2022

Olivia has a weighted GPA of 4.9 while taking many AP and honors classes. This member of the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society has served as the class president for the past four years. Olivia is captain of the girls soccer team, and has participated in basketball...
i95 ROCK

Danbury Resident Charged After Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 in Newtown

If you were wondering why I-84 East was a parking lot this morning, the latest in a rash of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut roadways occurred in Newtown. Connecticut State Police-Troop A, Southbury has just announced that a Danbury resident is facing numerous charges following the incident. According to CSP Troop...
DANBURY, CT
architecturaldigest.com

Tour One Family’s Expansive Connecticut Home That Was Originally a Two-Room Cabin

Nearly 9,000 square feet of reading nooks, a library, and just one TV. It’s not exactly the description of your typical suburban home these days, but New York City–based mother-daughter interior design firm McGrath II’s 30-something clients aren’t average either. “They’re both creatives, and I have to say they were fearless,” says Lauren McGrath, who along with Suzanne McGrath has a studio shop in Greenwich, Connecticut. “A lot of our clients are afraid of committing to too much pattern or color but they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it! You only live once!’” Enter a mudroom painted an “amazing” archival pink, a kitchen awash in leafy green, and a breakfast room enveloped in rich chocolatey brown, all by Farrow & Ball.
GREENWICH, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy