Nearly 9,000 square feet of reading nooks, a library, and just one TV. It’s not exactly the description of your typical suburban home these days, but New York City–based mother-daughter interior design firm McGrath II’s 30-something clients aren’t average either. “They’re both creatives, and I have to say they were fearless,” says Lauren McGrath, who along with Suzanne McGrath has a studio shop in Greenwich, Connecticut. “A lot of our clients are afraid of committing to too much pattern or color but they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it! You only live once!’” Enter a mudroom painted an “amazing” archival pink, a kitchen awash in leafy green, and a breakfast room enveloped in rich chocolatey brown, all by Farrow & Ball.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO