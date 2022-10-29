Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Candy Trade in to Prevent DiabetesBronxVoice
Related
fciac.net
FCIAC Volleyball Quarterfinals – No. 4 Greenwich 3, No. 5 Ludlowe 2
Greenwich: Maggie Saleeby 17 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Katherine Ford 10 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces, 1 block; Lucia Spanjol 40 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces; Alina Sarkissian 11 kills, 2 blocks; Hayley Dionis 14 digs, 3 aces; Kassidy Bonney 8 kills, 2 blocks. Records:...
theexaminernews.com
State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis
Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
newcanaanite.com
PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan
Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury
Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
newyorktennismagazine.com
Bronxville’s McEnroe Wins New York State Singles Title
On Saturday, Bronxville’s Victoria McEnroe captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) singles title, defeating Longwood’s Victoria Matos 6-4, 7-5 in the final. “I’m so happy to win the state tournament,” said McEnroe. “The high school season is my favorite part of the year,...
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
ctexaminer.com
As Stamford Bocce League Looks to the Future as Contract for Scalzi Park Set to Expire Oct. 31
It’s an ancient game loved for its simplicity, friendly competition, and openness to all. It has been documented in a painting found inside an Egyptian tomb dating to 5200 B.C., though it may have been around before that. The game appears to have spread from Egypt to Palestine and...
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
cityofwesthaven.com
7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
fciac.net
FCIAC Exemplary Scholar-Athletes, Fall, 2022
Olivia has a weighted GPA of 4.9 while taking many AP and honors classes. This member of the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society has served as the class president for the past four years. Olivia is captain of the girls soccer team, and has participated in basketball...
Danbury Resident Charged After Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 in Newtown
If you were wondering why I-84 East was a parking lot this morning, the latest in a rash of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut roadways occurred in Newtown. Connecticut State Police-Troop A, Southbury has just announced that a Danbury resident is facing numerous charges following the incident. According to CSP Troop...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour One Family’s Expansive Connecticut Home That Was Originally a Two-Room Cabin
Nearly 9,000 square feet of reading nooks, a library, and just one TV. It’s not exactly the description of your typical suburban home these days, but New York City–based mother-daughter interior design firm McGrath II’s 30-something clients aren’t average either. “They’re both creatives, and I have to say they were fearless,” says Lauren McGrath, who along with Suzanne McGrath has a studio shop in Greenwich, Connecticut. “A lot of our clients are afraid of committing to too much pattern or color but they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it! You only live once!’” Enter a mudroom painted an “amazing” archival pink, a kitchen awash in leafy green, and a breakfast room enveloped in rich chocolatey brown, all by Farrow & Ball.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
greenwichfreepress.com
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeks Volunteer Clowns, Giant Balloon Handlers & Route Marshals
Stamford Downtown is seeking enthusiastic individuals to volunteer as clowns, giant balloon handlers and route marshals for the upcoming Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Sunday, November 20. Clowns and Balloon Handlers must be 16 years or older, and route marshals must be over 21. Application deadline is November 7. For...
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
Comments / 0