Akron, OH

gozips.com

Shokalook Named MAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week

AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron men's soccer sophomore Jason Shokalook (Erie, Pa.) was honored by the Mid-American Conference as its Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Shokalook turned in a strong week for the Zips registering team-high marks in goals (2), points (5),...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

No. 6 Akron Rifle Continues Strong Start to Campaign

MATCH RESULTS (OCT. 29) | MATCH RESULTS (OCT. 30) | PHOTO GALLERY. WEST POINT, N.Y. - The sixth-rated University of Akron rifle team continued its strong start to the campaign registering victories this past weekend versus No. 16 Army and No. 19 North Carolina State. The Zips won a tri-meet...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron Duo Earns All-MAC Women’s Soccer Accolades

CLEVELAND, Ohio – University of Akron sophomore Ella Hadley (Concord, Ohio) and freshman Emma King (Akron, Ohio) were tabbed as All-Mid-American Conference women's soccer selections the league on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hadley was tabbed a Second-Team All-MAC honoree, while King earned All-Freshman team honors. Hauling in All-MAC honors for...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
AKRON, OH
FanSided

Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994

With it being Halloween, we’re looking at the five scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994. The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of great players in their nearly 100+ years of operation. While not every great player has had the scariest of demeanor or made opposing players sweat due to how impactful they were, there were a few who fit that bill.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH

