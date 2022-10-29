Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
gozips.com
Shokalook Named MAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week
AKRON, Ohio – University of Akron men's soccer sophomore Jason Shokalook (Erie, Pa.) was honored by the Mid-American Conference as its Men's Soccer Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Shokalook turned in a strong week for the Zips registering team-high marks in goals (2), points (5),...
gozips.com
No. 6 Akron Rifle Continues Strong Start to Campaign
MATCH RESULTS (OCT. 29) | MATCH RESULTS (OCT. 30) | PHOTO GALLERY. WEST POINT, N.Y. - The sixth-rated University of Akron rifle team continued its strong start to the campaign registering victories this past weekend versus No. 16 Army and No. 19 North Carolina State. The Zips won a tri-meet...
OHSAA football Division II regional preview: Hudson, Walsh Jesuit meet again in second round
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second straight year, Hudson and Walsh Jesuit meet in the second round of the playoffs. For Walsh, the similarities don’t stop there. The Warriors just beat Maple Heights on Friday at home for the second straight year to begin the OHSAA Division II football playoffs.
gozips.com
Akron Duo Earns All-MAC Women’s Soccer Accolades
CLEVELAND, Ohio – University of Akron sophomore Ella Hadley (Concord, Ohio) and freshman Emma King (Akron, Ohio) were tabbed as All-Mid-American Conference women's soccer selections the league on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hadley was tabbed a Second-Team All-MAC honoree, while King earned All-Freshman team honors. Hauling in All-MAC honors for...
whbc.com
WEEK 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS: You’ll find them HERE
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
Halloween: 5 of the scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994
With it being Halloween, we’re looking at the five scariest Cleveland Guardians since 1994. The Cleveland Guardians have had a lot of great players in their nearly 100+ years of operation. While not every great player has had the scariest of demeanor or made opposing players sweat due to how impactful they were, there were a few who fit that bill.
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
Akron Zoo offering free admission certain days in November
Akron Zoo is offering family-friendly admission prices multiple times in November.
Akron proposes ordinances requiring CO detectors after woman killed in leak
One week after a carbon monoxide leak killed a woman at an apartment complex, city leaders met and began discussions to require carbon monoxide detectors in new and existing homes and apartments.
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
AKRON, Ohio — After a 15-year engagement, Virginia and Jamal Rodgers felt it was finally the perfect time to tie the knot. The Akron couple met back in 2007, but for the last few years, life seemed to keep getting in the way. "Every time we would set a...
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Akron?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
WKYC
Akron couple ties the knot on Halloween at Perkins Stone Mansion
After being together for 15 years, Virginia and Jamal decided to finally tie the knot. They were married at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion on Halloween.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Akron?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Akron's holiday events.
Comments / 0