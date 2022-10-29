Read full article on original website
siusalukis.com
Salukis fall to Murray State in MVC Quarterfinals
CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (8-5-4) saw its season come to an end on Sunday in a 2-1, double overtime loss to Murray State in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals. The Salukis struck first in the opening half through Kaitlin DuCharme. In the 32nd minute, Lara Barbieri Da Silva...
videtteonline.com
ISU baseball announces new hitting facility
Illinois State Athletics unveiled plans to build a new baseball hitting facility at Duffy Bass Field Monday, with construction to begin in early November and be completed before the start of the baseball season. "It's extremely exciting to be able to announce the construction of our very own baseball-specific indoor...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin’s Kanye Tyler key part of historic 10-0 start, playoff run
PEKIN, Illinois (WMBD) – Pekin football is 10-0 for the first time since 2001 and just the 4th time ever. The dragons offense has several playmakers, but maybe none more eyebrow-raising than the elusive Kanye Tyler. The senior is quick to deflect the reason for his performance to others.
wcbu.org
'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'
A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
wznd.com
Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University
NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
Lexington, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
25newsnow.com
Morton High Marching Band goes into national competition undefeated
BELLEVILLE (1470 WMBD) – The undefeated season continues for the Morton High School Marching Band. The band says it picked up “Grand Champion” honors on Saturday at the Greater Saint Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville. The team won first place in its division, and also won...
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
newschannel20.com
State employee hospitalized after unknown substance found
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A state employee was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being exposed to an unknown substance in the mailroom. Illinois State Police (ISP) were called by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) after the employee became exposed. The employee was taken to a...
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home demolished after fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
1470 WMBD
Vehicle leads PPD on chase, then crashes overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ann and Greenlawn just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and then a short time later crashed on S. Shelley, hitting a utility pole, knocking down some power lines.
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
wfcnnews.com
New USDA facility bringing 400 jobs to Williamson County; announcement to be made tomorrow
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A new USDA meat processing facility is now expected to bring around 400 jobs to the Williamson County region. Saline River Farms, LLC, previously announced the development of the 83,000 square-foot plant, which will be located on Illinois Route 166 north of Creal Springs. A press conference...
3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer
HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors
PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
wsiu.org
One person wounded in Friday afternoon shooting in Carbondale
One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just before 4 p.m. Friday. Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers immediately located the suspect running from the scene. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Billy McDade of Carbondale.
wglt.org
County workforce, green energy and public safety are key issues in McLean County Board's District 7 in Bloomington
The candidates running to represent central and near-east Bloomington on the McLean County Board have different top priorities – from bolstering the county’s HR practices to green energy to supporting law enforcement. But they share a pragmatic view of bipartisan governing. There are four candidates – two Democrats,...
