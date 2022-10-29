ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

siusalukis.com

Salukis fall to Murray State in MVC Quarterfinals

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Southern Illinois University (8-5-4) saw its season come to an end on Sunday in a 2-1, double overtime loss to Murray State in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals. The Salukis struck first in the opening half through Kaitlin DuCharme. In the 32nd minute, Lara Barbieri Da Silva...
CARBONDALE, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU baseball announces new hitting facility

Illinois State Athletics unveiled plans to build a new baseball hitting facility at Duffy Bass Field Monday, with construction to begin in early November and be completed before the start of the baseball season. "It's extremely exciting to be able to announce the construction of our very own baseball-specific indoor...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin’s Kanye Tyler key part of historic 10-0 start, playoff run

PEKIN, Illinois (WMBD) – Pekin football is 10-0 for the first time since 2001 and just the 4th time ever. The dragons offense has several playmakers, but maybe none more eyebrow-raising than the elusive Kanye Tyler. The senior is quick to deflect the reason for his performance to others.
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'

A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
wznd.com

Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
NORMAL, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lexington, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LEXINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health

UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Morton High Marching Band goes into national competition undefeated

BELLEVILLE (1470 WMBD) – The undefeated season continues for the Morton High School Marching Band. The band says it picked up “Grand Champion” honors on Saturday at the Greater Saint Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville. The team won first place in its division, and also won...
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades

PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

State employee hospitalized after unknown substance found

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A state employee was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being exposed to an unknown substance in the mailroom. Illinois State Police (ISP) were called by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) after the employee became exposed. The employee was taken to a...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home demolished after fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on W. Howett Street, near S. Louisa and S. Webster, Monday night on reports of fire. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m., finding heavy fire at the front of the home, which was vacant.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Vehicle leads PPD on chase, then crashes overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ann and Greenlawn just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and then a short time later crashed on S. Shelley, hitting a utility pole, knocking down some power lines.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers

PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

3 dead, 1 injured in crash near Homer

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed the names of three people involved in a single motor vehicle crash near Homer Saturday night. Police reported the driver, Daniel J. Albers, age 38, of Fairmount, and passengers Lucas S. Bohlen, age 36, of Ogden, and Matthew K. Drake, age 38, of Saint Joseph, […]
HOMER, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Judge denies hospital’s request for injunction against one of its former doctors

PAXTON — A Ford County judge recently denied Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ request for a preliminary injunction against one of its former doctors — Dr. Darrin Ray — that sought to temporarily prohibit his continued employment as a nursing home medical director and family physician within 25 miles of Gibson City or Farmer City.
GIBSON CITY, IL
wsiu.org

One person wounded in Friday afternoon shooting in Carbondale

One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just before 4 p.m. Friday. Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers immediately located the suspect running from the scene. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Billy McDade of Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL

