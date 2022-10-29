Read full article on original website
June Wellisley
2d ago
lie lies lies..it gives children under 18 new gender ideas that don't have to have parental permission
Reply(3)
10
Related
Election Day 2022 in Michigan is next week. Here's what you need to know
We are less than a week away from Election Day in Michigan, when voters will get to decide a slew of issues and positions affecting the Great Lakes state. There's quite a bit on the ballot this year — so here's a quick primer on what you need to know about this year's midterm elections.
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 6th Congressional District
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The race for Michigan's 6th Congressional District features a familiar face in a different number - but running to represent many of the same people. This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election
Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
What’s the price of running for Michigan state school board?
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct fundraising totals for candidates who filed amended campaign finance reports. Some donations were counted multiple times. It also updates contribution and expenditure information for candidate Tamara Carlone, whose latest report was not previously available.Linda Lee Tarver started her state Board of Education campaign with $5,000 of her own money.Over the last year, that has ballooned to $105,000, more than all seven of...
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
Who is leading in the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich — The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and as it draws closer, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to close in on Democrat Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer. One of the leading polls, conducted by Cygnal, shows Whitmer's once-dominate lead over Dixon continuing to slip as...
One-on-one with Republican AG Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of Midterm Election
Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Attorney General Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of the election.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Ballot Proposal 1 for term limits and financial disclosures
(FOX 2) - Michigan voters are deciding on Proposal 1, which includes term limit changes and financial disclosure requirements for elected officials. Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. If approved by voters, members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the Secretary of State, and...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general
(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Michigan
Anyone that's my friend, family member, or coworker knows I'm THE KING OF TERRIBLE SPELLING AND GRAMMAR. I joke around about it, but I'm really embarrassed about my terrible spelling and grammar. When I saw this graph online breaking down the most misspelled words for each state in America, I...
Michigan governor tells voters make abortion legal and she’ll steal Ohio jobs: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Michigan voters enshrine abortion rights in their state’s constitution, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’ll start “stealing headquarters” and luring trained workers from Ohio. We’re talking about abortion’s role in the election and economy on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
26 Michigan school districts want to charge Free Press $85,000 for public records
Alone in a school social worker’s office, forced to remain inside but wailing to leave, Amanda’s 7-year-old son grabbed up a butter knife and picked at the room’s door handle. That day in 2017 was a turning point for Amanda, marking the moment that seclusion — the act of isolating a child in crisis alone in a room — transformed and traumatized her son. The Free Press is only using Amanda’s first name, to protect the privacy...
Michigan GOP sues Flint officials, claims city doesn’t have enough GOP election inspectors
FLINT, MI – The Michigan Republican Party and Republican National Committee have filed a joint lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court against three city of Flint officials alleging they failed to appoint an equal number of Republican election inspectors as required by Michigan law. The lawsuit, filed Friday, Oct....
fox2detroit.com
Proposal 2: Read the full proposed changes to Michigan voting laws
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's voting laws could be changing if Proposal 2 passes on Nov. 8. The proposal would add language to the state's constitution to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots, and more. Find more election coverage here.
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results that reflect every ballot counted will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
Is Dixon’s plan to kill the state income tax realistic?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon promises to phase out the state income tax over time and she claims she can do it without cutting education and law enforcement. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not ruled out reducing the state income tax rate, but she most certainly does not endorse what her […]
Whitmer, Dixon race nears finish line; GOP entering midterms with cash edge: Your guide to Michigan politics
The holiday season – and yes, I think it’s safe to say Halloween season… December doesn’t get a monopoly on that – is quite literally the only thing keeping me sane this campaign season as we get down to the last few days prior to Nov. 8.
Comments / 8