Michigan State

June Wellisley
2d ago

lie lies lies..it gives children under 18 new gender ideas that don't have to have parental permission

Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'

Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: 6th Congressional District

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The race for Michigan's 6th Congressional District features a familiar face in a different number - but running to represent many of the same people. This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election

Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
Chalkbeat

What’s the price of running for Michigan state school board?

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct fundraising totals for candidates who filed amended campaign finance reports. Some donations were counted multiple times. It also updates contribution and expenditure information for candidate Tamara Carlone, whose latest report was not previously available.Linda Lee Tarver started her state Board of Education campaign with $5,000 of her own money.Over the last year, that has ballooned to $105,000, more than all seven of...
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules

Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Who is leading in the Michigan Governor race?

LANSING, Mich — The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and as it draws closer, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to close in on Democrat Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer. One of the leading polls, conducted by Cygnal, shows Whitmer's once-dominate lead over Dixon continuing to slip as...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Dana Nessel vs. Matt DePerno in race for attorney general

(FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is facing off against Republican Matt DePerno for the seat in the November general election. Find more election results here. Nessel was elected attorney general in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. She previously worked as an assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. After leaving that role, she opened her own law firm.
The Detroit Free Press

26 Michigan school districts want to charge Free Press $85,000 for public records

Alone in a school social worker’s office, forced to remain inside but wailing to leave, Amanda’s 7-year-old son grabbed up a butter knife and picked at the room’s door handle. That day in 2017 was a turning point for Amanda, marking the moment that seclusion — the act of isolating a child in crisis alone in a room — transformed and traumatized her son. The Free Press is only using Amanda’s first name, to protect the privacy...
fox2detroit.com

Proposal 2: Read the full proposed changes to Michigan voting laws

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's voting laws could be changing if Proposal 2 passes on Nov. 8. The proposal would add language to the state's constitution to protect the right to vote, require absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots, and more. Find more election coverage here.
WLNS

Is Dixon’s plan to kill the state income tax realistic?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon promises to phase out the state income tax over time and she claims she can do it without cutting education and law enforcement. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not ruled out reducing the state income tax rate, but she most certainly does not endorse what her […]
