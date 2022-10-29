Read full article on original website
Related
Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB
The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
‘We lose again’: Here’s Rex Ryan’s reaction to the Jets’ 13th straight loss against the Patriots
Ryan remained defiant despite another Patriots win over the Jets, labeling Mac Jones "horrible." The Patriots managed to come away with a 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday. The Celtics beat the Wizards also on Sunday, 112-94. Tomorrow, the Bruins will be in Pittsburgh to play the Penguins at...
NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson
That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Yardbarker
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction
Robert Saleh responds to potential Zach Wilson benching
Even though the New York Jets are a pleasantly surprising 5-3, coach Robert Saleh is facing questions about quarterback Zach Wilson’s status as starter. Wilson threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and Saleh was questioned Monday about the security of the starting quarterback’s job. The Jets coach responded by offering up a firm endorsement of Wilson, saying that injury was the only thing that would get him to make a quarterback change.
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Eagles, Giants shopping for offense | Latest buzz
This could get interesting. With a little more than 24 hours until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, buzz is growing that the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are looking to load up for the stretch run. Per FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano:. The Giants...
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
For Giants’ Brian Daboll, now comes the hard part as his offense sputters | Politi
SEATTLE — Brian Daboll, a man who has enjoyed more victory cigars than some rookie NFL head coaches do in their entire careers, began his postgame press conference at Lumen Stadium with two words that have been heretofore unfamiliar. “Tough loss.”. Tough, but for his Giants, not surprising. They...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires Bank of America to explore ‘potential transactions’
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced on Wednesday that he has hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” amid multiple investigations.
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
Yardbarker
Auburn selects former RB Cadillac Williams as interim head coach
The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
CBS Sports
Giants didn't want to 'shop hungry' ahead of NFL trade deadline, open to reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen used a similar approach in his first NFL trade deadline with the G-Men that wise people use when going to the grocery store: not shopping hungry. At 6-2 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race, Schoen didn't rush to make any splashy moves during his team's Week 9 bye ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. E.T. deadline, citing the team's record as proof that their method is "working."
Sporting News
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
