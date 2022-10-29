ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NJ.com

Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77

Judy Coughlin, the wife of former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin , died Wednesday at the age of 77. The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news. My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away...
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
NESN

Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼

East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson

That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay

The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss

There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Saleh responds to potential Zach Wilson benching

Even though the New York Jets are a pleasantly surprising 5-3, coach Robert Saleh is facing questions about quarterback Zach Wilson’s status as starter. Wilson threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and Saleh was questioned Monday about the security of the starting quarterback’s job. The Jets coach responded by offering up a firm endorsement of Wilson, saying that injury was the only thing that would get him to make a quarterback change.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Auburn selects former RB Cadillac Williams as interim head coach

The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
AUBURN, AL
CBS Sports

Giants didn't want to 'shop hungry' ahead of NFL trade deadline, open to reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen used a similar approach in his first NFL trade deadline with the G-Men that wise people use when going to the grocery store: not shopping hungry. At 6-2 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race, Schoen didn't rush to make any splashy moves during his team's Week 9 bye ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. E.T. deadline, citing the team's record as proof that their method is "working."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.

