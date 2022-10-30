ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marceline, MO

Marceline softball wins Class 2 championship; Rock Bridge cross country teams claim district titles

By Missourian Staff
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Missouri 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. On Thursday, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, according to a MoDOT news release.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Candidates for newly competitive 50th District split on education

Democrat Doug Mann and Republican James Musgraves, the candidates vying to represent the Missouri House of Representatives’ 50th District, offer voters two different approaches to education policy. The race is expected to be more competitive than in years past. Because of redistricting, the 50th has shrunk to include only...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations

A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Candidates list legislative goals at Chamber of Commerce forum

Candidates for Boone County state House seats squabbled over details of each other’s platforms at a candidate forum Tuesday afternoon. The format of the forum hosted by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce simply asked them to give their legislative priorities and committee assignments they hope to receive. But they used their answers to attempt to distinguish themselves from each other.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Families harvest memories at the Peach Tree Farm near Boonville

The Arnetts have owned the Peach Tree Farm for 36 years. It’s where they raised their children, where they make their money selling fresh peaches, and in the fall they open their home to visitors from around Missouri. With pumpkin patches, apple picking, hay rides, farm animals, and plenty...
BOONVILLE, MO
kcur.org

In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind

Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges

A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
RICHMOND, MO
theactiveage.com

Small-town roots a big deal to me and J.C. Penney

Over the years, when asked where I was from, I would answer: “Hamilton, Missouri.” Occasionally I would add: “It’s the birthplace and hometown of J.C. Penney!” There was a time when ninety-nine percent of those I was in conversation with at least knew J.C. Penney, the store, if they did not actually know there was James Cash Penney, the man.
HAMILTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy