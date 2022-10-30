Marceline softball wins Class 2 championship; Rock Bridge cross country teams claim district titles

The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. On Thursday, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, according to a MoDOT news release.

