ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulsahurricane.com

GAME NOTES: THE TULANE GAME

TULSA (3-5, 1-3 AAC) vs. #19 TULANE (7-1, 4-0 AAC) Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:00 am (CT) Stadium: H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 41-51 (8 years) Career Record: 209-113 (25 years) Tulane Record: 38-44 (7 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Women’s Soccer Trio Named to The American All-Rookie Team

Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick, Tatum Sanders and Maggie SymSmith were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team, as announced today by the league office. Frederick, a freshman forward from Bixby, Okla., tied for a team-best 12 points as she finished the season with four goals and a...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Earns Two National Team of the Week Honors

Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week, as announced by the respective publication. Bottenburg scored the game-winning goal against UCF as he headed in a score at the 74:24 mark off a corner kick taken by Sergio Baena. Bottenburg also helped anchor a defense that allowed just two shots and earned the shutout. For his efforts he was named as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on October 31.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

REMEMBERING DALE . . .

On Sunday, legendary women's golf coach Dale McNamara passed away succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. She was 86 and surrounded by her daughters, Cathy and Melissa, at the time of her death. McNamara was the head coach of the Tulsa women's golf program for 26 years...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

TU Mourns Loss of TU Athletics Employee Mike Fanning

TULSA, Okla. –– A 14-year member of The University of Tulsa athletic department and 10-year NFL veteran, Mike Fanning passed away Sunday at the age of 69. Fanning joined the TU athletic department in 2009, where he initially worked with group ticket sales. Since 2013, Fanning has served as the special assistant for administration and operations.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
TULSA, OK
kxnet.com

Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration

A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy