tulsahurricane.com
GAME NOTES: THE TULANE GAME
TULSA (3-5, 1-3 AAC) vs. #19 TULANE (7-1, 4-0 AAC) Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:00 am (CT) Stadium: H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 41-51 (8 years) Career Record: 209-113 (25 years) Tulane Record: 38-44 (7 years) THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Trio Named to The American All-Rookie Team
Tulsa women's soccer players Jordan Frederick, Tatum Sanders and Maggie SymSmith were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team, as announced today by the league office. Frederick, a freshman forward from Bixby, Okla., tied for a team-best 12 points as she finished the season with four goals and a...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Earns Two National Team of the Week Honors
Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Teams of the Week, as announced by the respective publication. Bottenburg scored the game-winning goal against UCF as he headed in a score at the 74:24 mark off a corner kick taken by Sergio Baena. Bottenburg also helped anchor a defense that allowed just two shots and earned the shutout. For his efforts he was named as the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on October 31.
tulsahurricane.com
REMEMBERING DALE . . .
On Sunday, legendary women's golf coach Dale McNamara passed away succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. She was 86 and surrounded by her daughters, Cathy and Melissa, at the time of her death. McNamara was the head coach of the Tulsa women's golf program for 26 years...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
tulsahurricane.com
TU Mourns Loss of TU Athletics Employee Mike Fanning
TULSA, Okla. –– A 14-year member of The University of Tulsa athletic department and 10-year NFL veteran, Mike Fanning passed away Sunday at the age of 69. Fanning joined the TU athletic department in 2009, where he initially worked with group ticket sales. Since 2013, Fanning has served as the special assistant for administration and operations.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Small electronics being collected for recycling throughout Tulsa
Have any small electronics that you don't use anymore and want to get rid of them? You're in luck — Tulsa residents can drop off their e-waste all throughout the city this month.
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Tulsa homicide suspect found in Fort Worth, awaiting extradition
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in Fort Worth, connected to a homicide in Tulsa. The victim was found shot to death near Boston and I-244 on Oct. 27. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head. On Oct. 28, the victim’s...
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
Train collides with car in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
Man arrested for shooting with intent to kill in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man they say shot another man with a rifle in midtown Tulsa. Officers responded to a call Tuesday about shots fired near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard. They say several calls came into dispatch claiming a man wearing a black hoodie had unloaded a full magazine at a silver Nissan.
kxnet.com
Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, according to family members. Eight people were found dead Thursday in a...
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
