leesburg-news.com
Man in stolen truck leads deputies on chase in Lake County
A 37-year-old Leesburg man was arrested after trying to flee Lake County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen truck. Cody Allen Calton, of 2215 Hialeah Ave., was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing/eluding with wanton disregard, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and attaching a tag that was not assigned to his vehicle.
leesburg-news.com
Unlicensed teen from Mexico arrested on DUI in Leesburg
A Mexican teen without a driver’s license was arrested on a drunk driving charge in Leesburg. Officers were dispatched early Monday morning to the Marathon gas station at 1404 Citrus Blvd. regarding a suspicious vehicle. When the officers arrived at the gas station, they observed a vehicle with no lights creeping forward and then stopping before ultimately stopping behind the station, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.
fox35orlando.com
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states. Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.
fox35orlando.com
Mom reunites with family that tried to save her and her son following deadly DUI crash
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man accused of hitting and killing a five-year-old boy in Lake County over the weekend will now be facing manslaughter charges. That came as a relief to the mother of the boy killed, Kaitlin.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat
A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
leesburg-news.com
Man in Joker Halloween costume busted on DUI charge
A man in a Joker costume was arrested late Saturday night on a drunk driving charge in Leesburg. A 911 caller told a dispatcher that a black Dodge Ram was in a field near the intersection of Santy Williams Road and South Lone Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The caller told the officer who responded to the scene that the truck’s driver had been revving the engine for more than an hour.
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light blamed in early morning crash near Brownwood
A driver who ran a red light was blamed in an early morning crash near Brownwood. Judith Anne Cervini, 56, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a gray 2016 Kia Optima at 7:12 a.m. Saturday northbound on Meggison Road when she ran a red light and her front bumper hit the left front fender of a red 2017 Mazda Miata driven by 63-year-old Julia Ann Von Ah of the Village of Chitty Chatty, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. Von Ah was westbound on State Road 44 and said she had the green light.
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
WESH
Police: Man turns himself in after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon has turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Winter Garden. It happened early Saturday morning and neighbors were nervous to see the SWAT team show up. Winter Garden police say around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they...
Driver dies after hitting a mailbox, fence in early morning Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that left a Winter Garden man dead. The crash happened near the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road, south of Demastus Lane around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling...
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
