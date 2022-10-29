LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t yet know who will be the starting quarterback against Minnesota. Whoever ends up taking the snaps wasn’t ready Tuesday. The Huskers’ QB situation remains murky early in the week as they stare down the barrel of facing four top-40 scoring defenses — three in the top five — to end the regular season. Season-long starter Casey Thompson is “day to day,” NU interim coach Mickey Joseph said, after the junior left Saturday’s game against Illinois in the second quarter with a damaged nerve in his elbow suffered from absorbing a hit as he threw the ball.

