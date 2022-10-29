Read full article on original website
Husker Opponent Preview: Everything you need to know about the Golden Gophers
Check out a full scouting report on Minnesota that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Scouting Minnesota: Breaking down the Golden Gophers. Location: Minneapolis, Minn. Coach: P.J. Fleck (40-26, sixth season. 70-48 career, 10th season) Record: 5-3,...
Nebraska DC Bill Busch praises 'tough' Tanner Morgan
For as good as Minnesota’s running game is, the Golden Gophers can also throw the ball when they need to. Of course, that effort is led by sixth-year starting quarterback Tanner Morgan. Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch joked on Wednesday that Morgan might have been recruited by former Minnesota head coach Glenn Mason, who led the program from 1997-2006, but NU’s defensive coordinator also had plenty of praise for the Minnesota quarterback.
‘He’s a monster’: Nebraska praises Minnesota back Mo Ibrahim
The last time Nebraska’s defense saw Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, he was sliding, like a kid on a snow day, into the Huskers’ south end zone for a touchdown. It was December 2020 — NU’s last home game of the COVID season — and Ibrahim had his 7th straight 100-yard rushing day.
Casey Thompson is "day to day" as Nebraska revs up its backup quarterbacks
LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t yet know who will be the starting quarterback against Minnesota. Whoever ends up taking the snaps wasn’t ready Tuesday. The Huskers’ QB situation remains murky early in the week as they stare down the barrel of facing four top-40 scoring defenses — three in the top five — to end the regular season. Season-long starter Casey Thompson is “day to day,” NU interim coach Mickey Joseph said, after the junior left Saturday’s game against Illinois in the second quarter with a damaged nerve in his elbow suffered from absorbing a hit as he threw the ball.
Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
Fred Hoiberg not ruling out changes to starting lineup after slow starts
Exhibition games are all about learning. After the Nebraska men’s basketball team got off to slow starts in both its exhibition games this season, including in a loss to Colorado on Sunday, head coach Fred Hoiberg isn’t ruling out changes to the starting five. “We’ll look it and...
McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds
Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's right about Nebraska's recruiting, who are the Huskers chasing and more
In a just-released Sports Illustrated profile, Mickey Joseph told SI “You’ve got to recruit your ass off. We’re not chasing Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We’re chasing Ohio State.”. A couple of thoughts on just who Nebraska will be chasing in the future:. When the College Football...
Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
Freshman Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting linebacker
It's a quiet week for depth chart changes at Nebraska. While the Huskers shuffled their depth chart at several positions coming out of a bye week last week, only one position changed its breakdown ahead of the Minnesota game. Freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann, listed as a backup to Chris Kolarevic...
Derrick Walker misses Nebraska basketball's preseason finale due to "healthcare reasons"
Derrick Walker did not play during Nebraska’s exhibition against Colorado on Sunday due to “health care reasons,” Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame radio interview. Hoiberg declined to elaborate further but said that Walker, the sixth-year senior who averaged 9.5 points, six rebounds and broke the school record for field goal percentage (68.3%) a season ago, will speak on the matter when he’s ready.
