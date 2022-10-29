Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pbasailfish.com
Volleyball Drops Match to No. 4 Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic volleyball team faced a tough test on Tuesday at No. 4-ranked Tampa. The Sailfish hoped to put the Spartans on upset alert and help spoil Tampa's SSC championship aspirations. A win over the defending national champions would have slid Tampa (23-2, 13-2 SSC) to second place in the SSC. PBA (12-14, 6-10 SSC) fought hard for three sets but came up short against Tampa, 3-0. Abbie Zylstra led PBA with 10 kills and five digs. Angeleyshka Curbelo totaled seven kills, six digs, and two blocks. Harper Stokes recorded six kills with a block, hitting an efficient .556. Jayna Bredenberg recorded a team-high nine digs. Jayden Otto tallied 21 assists with five digs.
pbasailfish.com
Men's Golf Finishes Strong in Last Tournament of Fall Season
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Palm Beach Atlantic men's golf team concluded their final tournament of the fall 2022 season at the McDonough Cup, hosted by fellow Sunshine State Conference member Rollins College. The Sailfish finished strong in the final round, ending the tournament in a tie for fourth place out of 10 teams.
pbasailfish.com
Women's Tennis Competes At Embry-Riddle Open
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- The Palm Beach Atlantic women's tennis team competed in the Embry-Riddle Open over the weekend. This marks the first competition under first-year head coach Marc Murray. The Sailfish wrapped up the weekend with 14 singles victories and seven doubles wins. Jasmine Williams went 2-0 on day one...
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $2 million winning ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida
Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery's website. Officials said the ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing, which were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57. A lottery spokesperson said the ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 9218 Gibsonton Drive, in Gibsonton.
click orlando
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool
If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In October 2022
Even though October is over, the wild stuff that happened in Florida will continue to haunt us.
These Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
Jim Morrison's love/hate relationship with Florida?
Yes, it's true, Jim Morrison, infamous front man for The Doors, may of in fact had a love/hate relationship with Florida... just like the rest of us, eh?. Cover of Morrison Hotel (public domain)
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
Florida Weekly
The CONE of UNCERTAINTY
IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Comments / 0