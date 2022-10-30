Nehalem Bay Garden Club taking requests for Charitable Gift Giving Program

Nehalem Bay Garden Club is now accepting proposals for its 2022 gift giving program through November 15, 2022. Proposals should be submitted to the NBGC at PO Box 261, Wheeler, OR 97147 or emailed to constance@nehalemtel.net. Be sure to put ‘NBGC Gift Request’ in the subject line of the email.

• Request proposals should

• be one page or shorter

• include amount needed, specific use, the benefit to the organization or public

• align with the Club’s mission, which is: to cultivate the knowledge and love of gardening through educational programs and activities, to aid in the protection of the environment, native plants, and wildlife, and to support public service through garden related organizations and volunteer opportunities.

Grants are often $500 or less and larger amounts will be considered based on need and funds available. Funds will be distributed by December 10th.

Our charitable gift giving program is funded by our annual May plant sale. The Club is now in its 75th year. We meet the 4thTuesday of the month (usually) at Calvary Bible Church, 560 Laneda Ave., Manzanita at 1:30 pm. Our next meeting is Oct 25. Meetings offer a variety of activities including speakers, demonstrations, videos, and potlucks. Additional activities include garden tours, nursery tours, and workshops. Visitors are always welcome.