Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Earns Highest Team Score in Program History at Home Opener
LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock wrestling began year four with a bang, posting a program-high 41 points over Ouachita Baptist's three to seal the home opener victory on Tuesday night at the Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans claimed nine bouts during the evening, earning bonus points in seven of those nine individual wins.
dequeenbee.com
Leopards fall prey to Rams, 35-12
Hot Springs -- The Leopards staged one comeback, but could not put together another one. De Queen fell 35-12 at Lakeside Oct. 21. The Rams scored a touchdown less than a minute into the game, then added a second midway through the first quarter for a quick 14-0 lead. De...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm start to November
TONIGHT: Some clouds hang around through the evening, which should make it a decent sunset by 6:15pm in Little Rock. High temperatures hit 76°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high temp is 68°F this time of year. It will cool to the 60s by 8pm and low 50s near sunrise with clear and calm conditions.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
cenlanow.com
FBT Bank & Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Pine Bluff Nonprofit
PINE BLUFF, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005361/en/. Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage and the...
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana
Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
First time voters in Arkansas speak on making their voices heard during elections
The general election is one week from today and many young voters across the state are casting their ballot for the first time, hoping to make their voice heard.
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
KTBS
Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
‘Enough of this Nonsense’; Prosecutor at point of ‘exasperation’ with Little Rock City Hall, FOIA issues
Pulaski County's prosecutor told Little Rock officials Tuesday that he is approaching the point of exasperation related to public record complaints against the city.
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
Little Rock seeing one of its deadliest years in nearly 3 decades
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock is facing one of the city's deadliest years in nearly 30 years. Sunday's homicide tied the record for the number of homicides in a single year. David Royal was shot and killed and police have arrested a man for that crime. The Little...
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
Comments / 0