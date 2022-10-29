ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Earns Highest Team Score in Program History at Home Opener

LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock wrestling began year four with a bang, posting a program-high 41 points over Ouachita Baptist's three to seal the home opener victory on Tuesday night at the Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans claimed nine bouts during the evening, earning bonus points in seven of those nine individual wins.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
dequeenbee.com

Leopards fall prey to Rams, 35-12

Hot Springs -- The Leopards staged one comeback, but could not put together another one. De Queen fell 35-12 at Lakeside Oct. 21. The Rams scored a touchdown less than a minute into the game, then added a second midway through the first quarter for a quick 14-0 lead. De...
DE QUEEN, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm start to November

TONIGHT: Some clouds hang around through the evening, which should make it a decent sunset by 6:15pm in Little Rock. High temperatures hit 76°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high temp is 68°F this time of year. It will cool to the 60s by 8pm and low 50s near sunrise with clear and calm conditions.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September

A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

FBT Bank & Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Pine Bluff Nonprofit

PINE BLUFF, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005361/en/. Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage and the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas business leaders join Gov. Hutchinson in opposing recreational marijuana

Arkansas business leaders joined Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday in calling for voters to oppose Issue 4, the general election ballot measure that would legalize adult use cannabis. At a news conference at the headquarters of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, the industry representatives said legalizing recreational marijuana would compound problems for workforce recruitment and safety.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Here's a snapshot of the candidates running for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In their bids to succeed Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones, and Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders offer voters vastly different agendas and experience to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election. Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County

A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR

