3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pigskin Wrap: Catholic League teams power through first round of playoffs
The Todd Kuska Era at St. Rita is coming to a close. The retiring coach would prefer it would come two days after Thanksgiving, meaning the Mustangs would be playing in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game for a second straight season. The 12th-seeded Mustangs took the first step...
hammerandrails.com
And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...
Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
947wls.com
A 58-Mile Bike Trail from Chicago to New Buffalo Michigan is being made
We were just saying there aren’t enough 58-mile bike trails that take us from Chicago to Michigan…. Meet the Marquette Greenway: a 58-mile paved bike trail that will connect Chicago’s Southeast Side to New Buffalo, Michigan. The trail takes you past several tourist locations including botanical gardens, notable parks and even Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Lake Michigan bike path connects Illinois to Indiana and the Mitten
Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois residents will be able to explore all three states through a non-motorized bike path along the south shore of Lake Michigan — The Marquette Greenway Trail. The new trail, largely funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through a $17.8 million grant, will span 58 miles, connecting Michigan's...
‘Peace And Love’ Michigan Lakefront Home Is One Of A Kind
A one-of-a-kind beachfront home is on the market for the first time ever. This particular home known as the Peace & Love House sits on beautiful Lake Michigan and even has a pool. If you associate peace and love with tye-die and lava lamps, think again. This home may feature...
buildingindiana.com
Notre Dame Dedicates New Hydro Facility
The University of Notre Dame dedicated a new hydroelectric facility, ND Hydro, along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony- in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for the University in May and has operated at about 70 percent capacity ever since based on spring and summer river levels.
nwi.life
Redwood Landscape creates ideal outdoor common area for Crown Point residents
Redwood Landscape is making Walkerton Park, one of Crown Point’s newest subdivisions, the place to be for outdoor parties and get-togethers with a newly designed common area for all its residents to use. The area, totaling about 140 feet by 80 feet, will feature many different amenities perfect for...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
New 58-Mile Trail Makes it Possible for Michiganders to Bike All The Way to Chicago
Both cycling and outdoor advocates alike are pushing for an already partially-finished greenway trail to move on to the final stages of completion. Original plans for the Marquette Greenway trail date all the way back to 2003. Now nearly 20 years later cyclists across Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan hope to make this dream become a reality.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
Golf Channel
Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup
After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
Indiana trooper injured when semi strikes his squad car at crash scene
PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured Monday when a semi crashed into the officer's parked squad car. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Portage. Master Trooper Jeff Council was investigating a previous crash where a car lost control driving through standing water....
Chicago police, fire units rescue 9 people from boat in Lake Michigan off 71st Street Beach
There are reports that the boat may have struck something, but no one was hurt.
WNDU
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
automotive-fleet.com
Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks
Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
wtvbam.com
No winners in Powerball Jackpot; 1 billion now up for grabs
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, October 29, but two Michigan Lottery players are $1 million richer after the drawing. The two players matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 19-31-40-46-57 – to win...
Rare South American bird makes appearance in Indiana
A very rare bird known as the fork-tailed flycatcher, typically found in South America, is drawing bird lovers to Beverly Shores, Indiana after making an appearance there.
