Lowell, IN

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pigskin Wrap: Catholic League teams power through first round of playoffs

The Todd Kuska Era at St. Rita is coming to a close. The retiring coach would prefer it would come two days after Thanksgiving, meaning the Mustangs would be playing in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game for a second straight season. The 12th-seeded Mustangs took the first step...
CHICAGO, IL
hammerandrails.com

And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...

Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
CROWN POINT, IN
947wls.com

A 58-Mile Bike Trail from Chicago to New Buffalo Michigan is being made

We were just saying there aren’t enough 58-mile bike trails that take us from Chicago to Michigan…. Meet the Marquette Greenway: a 58-mile paved bike trail that will connect Chicago’s Southeast Side to New Buffalo, Michigan. The trail takes you past several tourist locations including botanical gardens, notable parks and even Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
buildingindiana.com

Notre Dame Dedicates New Hydro Facility

The University of Notre Dame dedicated a new hydroelectric facility, ND Hydro, along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony- in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for the University in May and has operated at about 70 percent capacity ever since based on spring and summer river levels.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
Field & Stream

Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago

On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Golf Channel

Chicago Golf Club lands U.S. Women's Open, Walker Cup

After previously hosting a dozen USGA championships, Chicago Golf Club has been awarded two more. The USGA announced Tuesday that the Seth Raynor masterpiece in Wheaton, Illinois – and one of the USGA’s five founding clubs – will host the 2033 U.S. Women’s Open and 2036 Walker Cup.
CHICAGO, IL
automotive-fleet.com

Fleet Theft: Now They’re Puncturing Fuel Tanks

Ziker Cleaners is a 105-year-old, third-generation family dry cleaning business located in South Bend, Ind. A typical morning starts with the company’s drivers meeting under a canopy where they hop into their respective delivery vans and prepare to shuttle laundry back and forth between customers and the dry cleaner’s various locations. But recently, it was Ziker’s fleet that was taken to the cleaners.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
wtvbam.com

No winners in Powerball Jackpot; 1 billion now up for grabs

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday evening, October 29, but two Michigan Lottery players are $1 million richer after the drawing. The two players matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 19-31-40-46-57 – to win...
NEW BUFFALO, MI

