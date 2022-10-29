Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Richard Densmore, 87, of Hale
Richard Lloyd Densmore, a resident of Hale, MI, passed away in Tawas, MI on October 26, 2022. Richard was born to Harold and Joyce (Walding) Densmore on May 19, 1935, in Emmett, MI. After graduating from high school, he worked for the Chrysler Corporation until he retired in 1992. Richard...
Up North Voice
Carol Rang, 82, of Mio
Carol Lynn Rang age 82, passed away unexpectedly October 28th at Grayling Mercy Hospital, She was surrounded by family. Carol was born September 4, 1940, in Caro, Michigan, to Estelle and Orville Wilson. Carol was an only child. Carol was a 1957 graduate of Mio AuSable School, in which she...
Up North Voice
Randy Lamont, 67, of Au Gres
Randy (Randall) Lamont passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born on December 20, 1954 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Carole J. (Harrington) Zanner and Richard W. Lamont. Randy was raised by his mother Carole and step-“dad” Louis H. (Bud) Zanner in Au Gres, Michigan.
Up North Voice
‘Witches Day Out’ held in Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE- The “Witches Day Out” was held the weekend of October 21st with the Psychic Fair and Shopping Bizarre held at the Northern Center.
Up North Voice
New bookstore opens in Grayling
GRAYLING – The Hidden Nook Book Sellers in Grayling is now open and ready to read. Rae and Liam Gosling would like to see you in the near future at their new store. They will feature a little something for everyone, with family story hour on Saturday mornings and those books you just can’t stop reading. Hours will start out Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located at 207 E Michigan Avenue, Grayling and call with your book emergencies 989-745-6464.
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: October 31 – November 6, 2022
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Up North Voice
Hale Middle School volleyball 2022
HALE – This year’s middle school volleyball team had new coaches Chelsie Trombaly and Candace Young. They weren’t the only ones new at it; some 7th and 8th graders were new and said they had many skills set to learn for this year’s season. The returning players had many great strides and growth made from last season.
Up North Voice
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman
HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
Up North Voice
Hale Color Run a huge success
HALE – Beginning with one of Michigan’s chillier days, the Hale Color Run turned out to be a huge success! With 91 runners leaving the event covered in color and smiling faces, the community was able to raise over $5,514 for our teachers to put towards their classrooms and monthly recognitions! Thank you to our Hale Fire Department, Iosco County Fairground board, Township department, Rose City Office, Hale NHS kids, Hale Cross Country, dunkees, parent volunteers, I Want that Kettle Corn, Fresh Kitchen, and Hale staff. This event could not have been possible without everyone!
Comments / 0