Norfolk, VA

High School Football PRO

Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Archmere Academy football team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 31, 2022, 12:30:00.
WILMINGTON, DE
nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
Delaware LIVE News

DSU announces largest enrollment in school history

After months of teasing a record enrollment, Delaware State University announced Friday exactly what it was. DSU has 6,200 students enrolled, a growth of 33% over the last five years – right through the COVID-19 pandemic, a school press release said Friday. In August, DSU welcomed more than 1,400 first-year students to campus, which is its largest freshman class ever. ... Read More
DOVER, DE
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
13News Now

Here's who is running for Portsmouth School Board in 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are five options are on the ballot in the race for the Portsmouth School Board, but only four seats are up for grabs. Two candidates are political newcomers facing off against three incumbents. School board chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo and board members Tamara Shewmake and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WDEL 1150AM

Four injured in Route 299 rollover

Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE

