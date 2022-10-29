Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State

Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
NC A&T and Norfolk State: The numbers don’t lie
NC A&T is rolling and Norfolk State has been rolled over as the two former MEAC and CIAA rivals meet in Greensboro. The post NC A&T and Norfolk State: The numbers don’t lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard
A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
DSU announces largest enrollment in school history
After months of teasing a record enrollment, Delaware State University announced Friday exactly what it was. DSU has 6,200 students enrolled, a growth of 33% over the last five years – right through the COVID-19 pandemic, a school press release said Friday. In August, DSU welcomed more than 1,400 first-year students to campus, which is its largest freshman class ever. ... Read More
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Here's who is running for Portsmouth School Board in 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are five options are on the ballot in the race for the Portsmouth School Board, but only four seats are up for grabs. Two candidates are political newcomers facing off against three incumbents. School board chairman Dr. Cardell Patillo and board members Tamara Shewmake and...
Who's running for Portsmouth City Council? 3 incumbents face off against 8 challengers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth voters are about to elect new members for the city council. Incumbent Bill Moody is a familiar face, having served since 1998. He said he wants to “right the ship.”. Moody said his priorities are fighting crime, making it easier to do business in...
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
Charges Withdrawn in Norfolk Shooting That Killed Reporter
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Four injured in Route 299 rollover
Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Local activist calling for change after multiple fights break out at Norfolk high school
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A series of fights outside a Norfolk high school has parents on edge and community leaders are stressing that something needs to change. In the last week, several videos have circulated on social media showing a large group of Norview High School students assaulting one student. One fight started on school […]
Virginia Beach voters receive text messages that lead to confusion
Some voters in the city received text messages from a group called "Voting Futures" directing them where to vote, but the text message has misleading information, according to the Voter Registrar.
WAVY News 10
Nightingale called after truck hits camper, catches fire after running off I-64 in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. just west of the LaSalle Avenue exit and closed all eastbound lanes. Virginia State Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a...
