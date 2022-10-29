Read full article on original website
One fentanyl overdose in Lubbock-area schools in 2022, health officials say there could be more
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed on Tuesday at least one fentanyl overdose in a local school and urged parents to talk with their children about the dangers of substance use. While details on the overdose are limited, health officials said they think the student used a vape or ate an […]
fox34.com
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
levellandnews.net
City of Levelland mourns the loss of second ACO
Following the tragic vehicle wreck that claimed the life of fellow Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth earlier this month, Jon Corder was air lifted to Lubbock’s UMC where he spent several days in ICU with serious injuries. This past week, the family of Corder removed him from life support. Holding an Honor Walk at UMC Thursday, Levelland PD, Fire Department, as well as city staff, friends, and family gathered in the halls to escort Jon’s remains into surgery. The City of Levelland City Manager Brandon Anderson and Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia made comments through a press release sent from the city.
High School Football PRO
Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
102.5 KISS FM
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office names new Assistant Chief Deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001. See full release...
In memory of Felipe, Andrew and Angelica: GoFundMe for Lubbock family
A GoFundMe account for the family of Felipe and Andrew Madrid including their mom Angelica Vasquez after they lost their lives. Lubbock Police responded to a shots-fired call and fire.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
FMX 94.5
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
KCBD
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
247Sports
Updated scouting report on Texas Tech 4-star commit Jordan Sanford
Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire continue to stack athletes in their 2023 recruiting class. Jordan Sanford, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, is certainly one of the better athletes in the group. Below, 247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Sanford, who owns a slew of...
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
One seriously hurt, shooting at Hub City Inn
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shooting around 2:00 a.m. at Hub City Inn on 5201 Avenue Q., the Lubbock Police Department said. No arrests had yet been made. Keep checking everythinglubbock.com for more updates.
Severe injuries in crash outside of Wolfforth, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe injuries were reported after a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82 at County Road 1300, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash, which happened right outside of Wolfforth, was first called in at 1:10 p.m. on emergency radio traffic. One vehicle was southwest on Highway 62/82 when […]
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
fox34.com
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
