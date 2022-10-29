ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

City of Levelland mourns the loss of second ACO

Following the tragic vehicle wreck that claimed the life of fellow Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth earlier this month, Jon Corder was air lifted to Lubbock’s UMC where he spent several days in ICU with serious injuries. This past week, the family of Corder removed him from life support. Holding an Honor Walk at UMC Thursday, Levelland PD, Fire Department, as well as city staff, friends, and family gathered in the halls to escort Jon’s remains into surgery. The City of Levelland City Manager Brandon Anderson and Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia made comments through a press release sent from the city.
Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?

As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office names new Assistant Chief Deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001. See full release...
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock

Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later

Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?

If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
Updated scouting report on Texas Tech 4-star commit Jordan Sanford

Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire continue to stack athletes in their 2023 recruiting class. Jordan Sanford, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, is certainly one of the better athletes in the group. Below, 247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Sanford, who owns a slew of...
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
