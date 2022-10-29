Read full article on original website
Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary
In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo
The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
Updated scouting report on Texas Tech 4-star commit Jordan Sanford
Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire continue to stack athletes in their 2023 recruiting class. Jordan Sanford, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, is certainly one of the better athletes in the group. Below, 247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Sanford, who owns a slew of...
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
City approves $77.5 million settlement to get LP&L on ERCOT
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved $77.5 million Tuesday for a settlement with Southwest Public Service Company (Xcel). The settlement is related to Lubbock Power and Light leaving the Southwest Power Pool to instead join ERCOT. Roughly 70 percent of LP&L’s service area already joined ERCOT but LP&L had contractual obligations with Xcel which […]
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall on January 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles.
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening. It began as a tied game, both teams scoring two field goals. Baylor then starting putting numbers on the board, winning 45-17 Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Baylor breaks...
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated assault in October shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Edward Fabian Lopez has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of shooting his cousin, Isaiah Riojas, in front of a family member’s house in early October. PREVIOUS STORY: ‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting...
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
Body of 70-year-old found in Lubbock now identified
LUBBOCK, Texas — Human remains found in Lubbock County on October 14 were identified as 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez on Tuesday, according to a release by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified Lopez, who was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300. His cause of death was […]
Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Joey McGuire on QB Situation: ‘I Think Behren Will Take the Reps’ On Tuesday
After a disappointing game against Baylor, in which TTU lost 45-17, the Texas Tech quarterback situation is a bit murky with three guys in the room that have started multiple games for the Red Raiders. The incumbent starter, Behren Morton, went 11 of 34 for 152 yards, one touchdown, and...
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
‘So much hard work goes into this,’ Lubbock-Cooper junior wins big at State Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas – A junior from Lubbock-Cooper High School won big at the Texas State Fair with her pig, Buck. Kate Cooper said she has been around livestock her entire life and has showed pigs for as long as she can remember. She explained that one of her biggest goals has been to get a […]
