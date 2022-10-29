Read full article on original website
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor LB Matt Jones Calls Texas Tech Fans ‘Fake Fans’
Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night Lubbock, but the final score does not do the game justice. Baylor only held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored 21-unanswered points to end the game and seal the huge victory. And after the game, at least...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Joey McGuire on QB Situation: ‘I Think Behren Will Take the Reps’ On Tuesday
After a disappointing game against Baylor, in which TTU lost 45-17, the Texas Tech quarterback situation is a bit murky with three guys in the room that have started multiple games for the Red Raiders. The incumbent starter, Behren Morton, went 11 of 34 for 152 yards, one touchdown, and...
High School Football PRO
Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Irons Middle School football team will have a game with Atkins Middle School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
The Baylor Bears We Were Promised Showed Up Against Texas Tech
Bears finally looked like Big 12 contenders in blowout victory in Lubbock.
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
levellandnews.net
City of Levelland mourns the loss of second ACO
Following the tragic vehicle wreck that claimed the life of fellow Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth earlier this month, Jon Corder was air lifted to Lubbock’s UMC where he spent several days in ICU with serious injuries. This past week, the family of Corder removed him from life support. Holding an Honor Walk at UMC Thursday, Levelland PD, Fire Department, as well as city staff, friends, and family gathered in the halls to escort Jon’s remains into surgery. The City of Levelland City Manager Brandon Anderson and Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia made comments through a press release sent from the city.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating overnight shooting at Central Lubbock inn. Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Find the latest updates here: 1 critically injured...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
KCBD
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
fox34.com
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
FMX 94.5
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: October 29th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!. Tonight: Calm, chilly, and clear. Low of 40°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Beautiful and sunny! High of 68°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH. This weekend has been off to a gorgeous start, and it’s only...
One hurt in East Lubbock stabbing Friday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a stabbing in East Lubbock on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 10:00 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Fir Avenue. This is a developing story. CheckEverythingLubbock.com for updates.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
everythinglubbock.com
South Plains Mall is ready for this year’s mall-idays
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s not too early to start your holiday shopping. South Plains Mall has all you need with tons of sales.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock elementary school was on alert after shots fired nearby, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on...
Police report in shots-fired, arson case reveals new details on LPD response
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report acquired by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday morning provided new information on a shots-fired call and arson in the 4100 block of 124th Street in the early morning hours of October 26. Four people lost their lives in the home, according to a previous statement from the Lubbock Police Department. Related […]
Comments / 0