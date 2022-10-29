ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundown, TX

Comments / 0

Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor LB Matt Jones Calls Texas Tech Fans ‘Fake Fans’

Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night Lubbock, but the final score does not do the game justice. Baylor only held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored 21-unanswered points to end the game and seal the huge victory. And after the game, at least...
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Irons Middle School football team will have a game with Atkins Middle School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

City of Levelland mourns the loss of second ACO

Following the tragic vehicle wreck that claimed the life of fellow Animal Control Officer Crystal Goforth earlier this month, Jon Corder was air lifted to Lubbock’s UMC where he spent several days in ICU with serious injuries. This past week, the family of Corder removed him from life support. Holding an Honor Walk at UMC Thursday, Levelland PD, Fire Department, as well as city staff, friends, and family gathered in the halls to escort Jon’s remains into surgery. The City of Levelland City Manager Brandon Anderson and Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia made comments through a press release sent from the city.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!

Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)

Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock

Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral arrangements made for Jon Corder, Levelland Animal Control Officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information from Krestridge Funeral Home, funeral arrangements have been made for Levelland Animal Control Officer, Jonathan David Corder, 41. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 5:45 pm with visitation following from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the funeral home said. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with interment to follow in the Smyer Cemetery.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: October 29th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Saturday evening weather update!. Tonight: Calm, chilly, and clear. Low of 40°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Beautiful and sunny! High of 68°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH. This weekend has been off to a gorgeous start, and it’s only...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock elementary school was on alert after shots fired nearby, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy