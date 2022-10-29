Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
California County Declares 'Health Emergency'
These viruses are rapidly spreading throughout the region.
L.A. County backs policy requiring all-gender bathrooms in new buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy today requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings.
First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach
If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
Rapidly spreading viral infections force Orange County to declare health emergency
Orange County officials have declared a health emergency because of rapidly spreading viral infections that have caused record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. The proclamation allows the county to use state and federal resources to get a handle on the situation and get mutual aid from other counties.The country has been hit with a perfect storm of COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for young children."While there isn't a vaccine against RSV, we want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and at-risk individuals," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the Chief Medical Officer of the OC Health Care Agency.Chinsio-Kwong also urged residents to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations to help reduce the strain on the area's hospitals. "Our best shot at protecting ourselves and our children from respiratory illnesses continues to be the same things we practiced throughout the pandemic including the use of masks when indoors around others and staying home when you are sick," she said.
How to survive a crowd crush: Anaheim FD chief shares expert tips to know during crowd surge
We've seen deadly crowd surges happen at soccer games, concerts and other large events like the Halloween festival in South Korea. So how do you survive a crowd surge? Anaheim Fire Department's chief shared expert advice you should know.
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Orange County Health Officials Note Surge in Pediatric Respiratory Illness
Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections.
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
Orange County declares health emergency due to flu, RSV cases
A health emergency has been declared in Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections. The county health officer issued the declaration Monday due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits, the O.C. Health Care Agency said in a press release. “Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which […]
thepanthernewspaper.org
Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?
As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
beachcomber.news
Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter
On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
Real Tacoz to Expand to Fullerton
The Yorba Linda Concept’s Second Location to Open in the Next Few Months.
Retrial begins in killing and dumping of body in Irvine
A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors votes to support Prop 1
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.
foxla.com
Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Comments / 0