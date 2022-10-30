Progress not perfection. It’s a journey, not a destination. These phrases perfectly describe sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2022, brands of all sizes are making greater commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Thousands of brands are vowing to be more sustainable and responsible when it comes to the impact of their products on people and the planet. If brands want to win over consumers buying their products now and for years to come, CSR and ESG must be part of their strategy.

