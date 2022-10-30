Read full article on original website
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Benzinga
Jetty Extracts Receives OCal Certification For Its Solventless Manufacturing Process
Jetty Extracts has received OCal certification on its solventless manufacturing process. According to the company, Jetty will be the first brand to introduce OCal-certified solventless products to the California market beginning January 2023. OCal is the comparable-to-organic certification for cannabis grown and manufactured in California, created as a solution for...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture: Empowering Gen Z Through Sustainability and Innovation With Michelle Crossan-Matos
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. On this episode of The Speed of Culture, Samsung Electronics chief marketing officer Michelle Crossan-Matos talks with host Matt...
Gizmodo
PepsiCo, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Other Major Brands to Blunder Plastic Sustainability Goals
Corporate giants vowed change, but are falling short on their promises. Some of the biggest companies on Earth are all but certain to shoot past agreed upon targets to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published Wednesday. Beginning in 2018, hundreds of the world’s largest...
3DPrint.com
A Handful of Companies Are Poised to Benefit from the Silicone-Silicon 3D Printing Nexus
Although it seems unnecessarily confusing, silicon and silicone are, of course, different materials. Nevertheless, the supply chains for both are dependent on the production of cultured quartz: which, in turn, is dependent on the mining of natural sources of the material, used to extract the silicon dioxide that acts as a seed crystal for industrial quartz manufacturing.
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Boosting occupant health through design
If a pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of two things: the space we live in and our health. These factors were two driving forces behind the Kaiser Permanente pharmacy renovation project in Washington, D.C. The project began as part of the National Facilities Services overall strategy...
Learn Project Management and Make Your Business More Efficient
Give your company an efficiency boost.
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
News-Medical.net
Grenova Introduces Automated TipNovus (ATN) to Promote Sustainability at 2022 Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition
Grenova, the laboratory industry’s only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, will introduce the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package at the 10th Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition in NEC, Birmingham. As one of the newest product offerings by the leading green technology company, ATN offers a fully integrated, turnkey tip-washing solution that improves lab sustainability, operations, and environmental impact by reducing plastic waste. The ATN Package, along with all of Grenova’s sustainability systems, is available immediately for purchase and implementation, with easy setup to quickly begin reducing laboratory waste.
salestechstar.com
Pega Announces Winners of Global Software Hackathon
Developers of all skill levels recognized for innovative apps that help solve real-world issues impacting businesses. Pegasystems Inc, the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations, announced the winners of the third annual Pega Community Hackathon. The six-week event attracted more than 1,100 registrants of all skill levels sharing the ultimate goal of building meaningful apps that help solve real-world business and social problems that continue to emerge.
AMP Robotics secures $91M for fleet of automated recycling robots
AMP Robotics said a recent flood of funding will support the technology needed to do better with the recycling of plastics.
Livewire's Estrella Weedery Is The World's First Estate-Grown Weedery — A Sustainable Cannabis Farm and Destination Focused On Premium Organic-Style Specialty Cannabis Products
Livewire Ergogenics Inc. trading at the OTC Marketplace under LVVV is a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, and licensing special-purpose real estate properties and operations conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company’s main operations are in...
Happi
Transparency Leads in Ingredients Sourcing
Progress not perfection. It’s a journey, not a destination. These phrases perfectly describe sustainability and ethical sourcing. In 2022, brands of all sizes are making greater commitments to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Thousands of brands are vowing to be more sustainable and responsible when it comes to the impact of their products on people and the planet. If brands want to win over consumers buying their products now and for years to come, CSR and ESG must be part of their strategy.
architizer.com
Retail Space of Zhima Health at the Universal Beijing Resort // Le Brand Strategy
Text description provided by the architects. After a night-owl drink, you feel instantly refreshed, start walking in the air all the way up to the ceiling along the twists and turns of the spiral stairs and in front of your eyes is unfolding a world that sees no end…. While...
Patagonia Selects Eastman’s Naia™ Renew Fiber with Enhanced Sustainability
Naia™ Renew recycled fibers already make a strong circularity statement, and Eastman is upping the ante with a new, enhanced line. The company’s Naia™ Renew ES—its latest fiber offering made with a higher percentage of recycled content—has already been picked up by outdoor apparel brand Patagonia for a limited run of T-shirts for its Workwear line. The ES stands for “enhanced sustainability,” and Naia™ Renew ES is made with 60 percent recycled content. This option also requires fewer virgin materials to make an environmentally friendly product than other cellulose-based yarns and fibers. Diving deeper into its construction, Naia™ Renew ES is made from...
5 Advantages to Localizing Your Supply Chain
Don't wait for the next supply shortage to start building relationships with local sellers.
Happi
Saks Launches Beauty Recycling Program in Partnership with TerraCycle
Saks, a premier digital platform for luxury fashion has unveiled the Saks Beauty Recycling program. In partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, the new program introduces a new, convenient solution for customers to give empty beauty containers a second life through Saks.com and at Saks Fifth Avenue stores across the US.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
Bath & Body Works Names Unilever Vet Gina Boswell CEO
Bath & Body Works has found its new CEO in Gina Boswell, a 30-year veteran of the beauty and personal care industry. The company announced her appointment in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 2), saying she would take the job beginning Dec. 1. She will replace interim CEO Sarah Nash.
Phys.org
Harnessing the building blocks of polymer recycling
Polymers are lightweight, durable, and easily processed into fabricated parts, features that promoted polymers to become the most relevant class of engineering materials by volume. However, recycling polymers is a challenge that materials scientists have been researching for decades. An alternate route toward a more sustainable polymer industry is to...
