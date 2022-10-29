Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Birth to Five Illinois designed to address early childhood gaps in Fulton, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties
The state of Illinois has partnered with the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies to build an equity-driven statewide regional early childhood system called Birth to Five Illinois that will amplify family, provider and community voices in the state policy-making process and give local and state leaders a more accurate understanding of the gaps in each region.
