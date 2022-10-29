ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WMBB

Two local players on World Series rosters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Rutherford baseball player, Nick Nelson called up for the Phillies and Gulf Coast Baseball alum Will Smith on the Astros roster. Nelson was added to the World Series roster just ahead of Game 1, the pitcher was on the NLDS roster but did not make an appearance. Over the […]
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Breaking: MLB Makes Decision About Game 3 Of World Series

The baseball world will have to wait a little bit longer for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. With consistent rain in the forecast in Philadelphia, tonight's Game 3 between the visiting Houston Astros and hometown Phillies has officially been postponed. It will be played tomorrow night, with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Famous Philadelphia pizza shop refuses to serve Astros players and staff

The Houston Astros tried to order from a famous Philadelphia pizza shop while in town, but the shop refuses to serve players and staff. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t give Philadelphia a warm welcome upon arrival, and Philadelphia didn’t give the Astros one, either. When the Astros tried to order catering for the team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria, the store owner “said no to them.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Decider.com

Phillies-Astros World Series Live Stream: Where To Stream Game 4 of The World Series Online

Live from Philadelphia, the Phillies host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series! Is tonight’s game a technical must-win for the Astros? No. No, it’s not. But it’s absolutely a “kinda, sorta, need to win” or Houston will face elimination in front of a rowdy Philly crowd in Game 5 (Thursday, November 3 at 8:03 ET on FOX). Thanks to a slew of home runs and strong pitching, the Phillies were victorious in Game 3, winning a 7-0 contest to take a 2-1 series lead. The Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound to battle Aaron Nola in...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners

During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
Yardbarker

Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents

The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
ROME, GA
MLB

World Series Game 4 FAQ, lineups (Tonight, 8 ET/7 CT on FOX)

PHILADELPHIA -- After a five-homer party in which Lance McCullers Jr. was unwittingly stuck with the tab, they’ll sweep the stands and set up in hopes of another celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Game 4 of the World Series looms on Wednesday night, and the onus is on the Astros to quiet the Phillies’ bats and the crowd and start making some noise of their own, lest this Fall Classic start to fall from their hands.
HOUSTON, TX
Royals Review

The Royals front office has a long road ahead of them

“Cleveland had Kina Trax, or something like that…in their big league stadium for like almost the last decade, and they are like a half decade…ahead of anyone who wants to implement this technology tomorrow.”. Eric Longenhagen on Effectively Wild episode 1922. I have been listening to Effectively Wild...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for November 2, 2022

After the original game time was rained out, the Phillies delighted their home crowd with a dong-fueled 7-0 win in Game 3 of the World Series. This year’s Gold Glove winners include 14 first-timers, and Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight. After hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, the White...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Gold Gloves: Arenado grabs 10th, Guerrero among 1st-time winners

Major League Baseball announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The recipients were highlighted by a record 14 first-time winners who put together strong defensive campaigns at their respective positions, including Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena.
College Football News

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by Tennessee at Kansas City, LA Rams at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at New York Jets. NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9. * next to the pick means the team will win,...
TENNESSEE STATE

