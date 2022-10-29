Read full article on original website
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Two local players on World Series rosters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Rutherford baseball player, Nick Nelson called up for the Phillies and Gulf Coast Baseball alum Will Smith on the Astros roster. Nelson was added to the World Series roster just ahead of Game 1, the pitcher was on the NLDS roster but did not make an appearance. Over the […]
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
Breaking: MLB Makes Decision About Game 3 Of World Series
The baseball world will have to wait a little bit longer for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. With consistent rain in the forecast in Philadelphia, tonight's Game 3 between the visiting Houston Astros and hometown Phillies has officially been postponed. It will be played tomorrow night, with the...
Famous Philadelphia pizza shop refuses to serve Astros players and staff
The Houston Astros tried to order from a famous Philadelphia pizza shop while in town, but the shop refuses to serve players and staff. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander didn’t give Philadelphia a warm welcome upon arrival, and Philadelphia didn’t give the Astros one, either. When the Astros tried to order catering for the team and staff from the famous Angelo’s Pizzeria, the store owner “said no to them.”
Phillies-Astros World Series Live Stream: Where To Stream Game 4 of The World Series Online
Live from Philadelphia, the Phillies host the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series! Is tonight’s game a technical must-win for the Astros? No. No, it’s not. But it’s absolutely a “kinda, sorta, need to win” or Houston will face elimination in front of a rowdy Philly crowd in Game 5 (Thursday, November 3 at 8:03 ET on FOX). Thanks to a slew of home runs and strong pitching, the Phillies were victorious in Game 3, winning a 7-0 contest to take a 2-1 series lead. The Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound to battle Aaron Nola in...
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
What is the World Series schedule after Game 3 rainout?
The Astros and Phillies are set to resume the Fall Classic on Tuesday.
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
Yardbarker
Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents
The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
Yardbarker
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
MLB
World Series Game 4 FAQ, lineups (Tonight, 8 ET/7 CT on FOX)
PHILADELPHIA -- After a five-homer party in which Lance McCullers Jr. was unwittingly stuck with the tab, they’ll sweep the stands and set up in hopes of another celebration at Citizens Bank Park. Game 4 of the World Series looms on Wednesday night, and the onus is on the Astros to quiet the Phillies’ bats and the crowd and start making some noise of their own, lest this Fall Classic start to fall from their hands.
Royals Review
The Royals front office has a long road ahead of them
“Cleveland had Kina Trax, or something like that…in their big league stadium for like almost the last decade, and they are like a half decade…ahead of anyone who wants to implement this technology tomorrow.”. Eric Longenhagen on Effectively Wild episode 1922. I have been listening to Effectively Wild...
Dodgers: '81 Team Celebrates 41 Years Since WS Win Over the Yankees
Around this time in 1981, the Dodgers accomplished the unexpected: they topped the Yankees in Game six to win their fifth-ever World Series title.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for November 2, 2022
After the original game time was rained out, the Phillies delighted their home crowd with a dong-fueled 7-0 win in Game 3 of the World Series. This year’s Gold Glove winners include 14 first-timers, and Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight. After hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, the White...
atozsports.com
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
theScore
Gold Gloves: Arenado grabs 10th, Guerrero among 1st-time winners
Major League Baseball announced the Gold Glove Award winners for the 2022 season on Tuesday. The recipients were highlighted by a record 14 first-time winners who put together strong defensive campaigns at their respective positions, including Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena.
College Football News
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by Tennessee at Kansas City, LA Rams at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at New York Jets. NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9. * next to the pick means the team will win,...
