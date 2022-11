Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Pensacola man Tuesday suspected in September's Oakwood Terrace shooting death. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Lakendrick Jiles Holmes, charging him with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for allegedly shooting a man to death at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex Sept. 14.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO