greenbayphoenix.com
Green Bay Volleyball Sweeps IUPUI in Final Home Match
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay volleyball team got back in the win column with a dominant 3-0 sweep over the IUPUI Jaguars Tuesday night at the Kress Center. With the victory, GB improved to 20-9 overall and 11-4 in Horizon League play. The Jaguars fell to 9-17 overall and 3-11 in league action.
greenbayphoenix.com
Green Bay Set to Conclude Preseason Action With Michigan Tech
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay women's basketball team will wrap up preseason action Wednesday night when they host the Michigan Tech Huskies at the Kress Center. GB last played Michigan Tech in an exhibition on October 24, 2019. Wednesday, November 2 – Green Bay, Wis. – KRESS...
greenbayphoenix.com
Phoenix Enters Final Stretch of Regular Season
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A midweek home game and a weekend road trip highlight a busy week for the Green Bay volleyball team. They will take on IUPUI at the Kress Center on Tuesday before traveling to face Cleveland State and Oakland on Friday and Saturday. Tuesday, November 1...
greenbayphoenix.com
Green Bay Swimming Competes Against Valparaiso
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay swim team was in action on Saturday, hosting Valparaiso at the Peter F. Dorschel Natatorium. GB had solid performances from the men and women. Green Bay defeated Valpo 171-91 on the men's side while the women handled the Crusaders 165-86. The Phoenix had first and second-place finishers in the 200 medleys, led by Kaitlyn Sims and Esther Oswald for the women and Sebby Smolecki and Calvin Kremer for the men. Kathryn Fisher dominated the 1000-yard freestyle, taking first by 25 seconds. John Burnard had the same success, winning the men's 1000-yard freestyle by 18 seconds.
greenbayphoenix.com
Green Bay Athletics Partners with Festival Foods to Create Festival Foods Fueling Station
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Today Green Bay Athletics and Festival Foods unveiled the Festival Foods Fueling Station at the Kress Events Center on the campus of UW-Green Bay. Festival Foods made a significant gift in support of the fueling station and the University's Ignite the Future Campaign. The fueling station is part of a first-of-its-kind partnership for Phoenix Athletics aimed at enhancing the student-athlete experience and competitive excellence.
ICR: Cincinnati to host a four-star prospect and potential hometown hero this Saturday
Cincinnati will host dozens of talented prospects this Saturday for the matchup against Navy but none more important than Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller running.
Tickets for Moeller vs. St. Xavier playoff game sell out in less than 10 minutes
Tickets for Friday's Division I regional quarterfinal football game with Moeller versus St. Xavier sell out in less than 10 minutes Monday afternoon.
WCPO
$70 Bengals parking? Ridiculous! Where to park for just $5
CINCINNATI — Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are starting to wonder if they are getting their money's worth in this rough 2022-23 season. And that is especially the case when it comes to parking prices. It was one month ago when we spoke with a very frustrated David Roberts of...
Luke Fickell: Both QBs Know 'we Have Confidence in Them'
The Bearcats take on Navy this Saturday with another AAC winning streak on their minds.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
linknky.com
From 12 to 9: Shrinking Erlanger council race threatens to push out incumbents
Editor’s note: LINK nky sent a candidate questionnaire by email to every candidate in the race and received responses from six individuals. Ryan Elmore, Tyson Hermes, Don Skidmore, Renee Skidmore, Stephen Knipper, Frank Wichmann and Stephen Klare did not return a request for their campaign information. Erlanger City Council...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WKRC
Former P&G Blue Ash campus demolition begins
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Demolition and abatement of the east portion of Procter & Gamble's former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash is now underway with an end date scheduled for early 2023. The demolition is part of a bigger plan to prime the roughly 50-acre site...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
qcnews.com
Bodycam video of soccer legend Hope Solo’s DWI arrest released to Queen City News
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For 16 years, Hope Solo was the goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. She won gold medals and a World Cup. Then, in April, Solo was arrested. She was drunk in her vehicle with her twins in the back seat. But the same police department that busted her, joined forces with her attorneys to bury the arrest video.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
