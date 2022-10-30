Read full article on original website
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeks Volunteer Clowns, Giant Balloon Handlers & Route Marshals
Stamford Downtown is seeking enthusiastic individuals to volunteer as clowns, giant balloon handlers and route marshals for the upcoming Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Sunday, November 20. Clowns and Balloon Handlers must be 16 years or older, and route marshals must be over 21. Application deadline is November 7. For...
LETTER: Elections are about choices!
Elections are about choices. This year in Connecticut and in Greenwich we have ultra-MAGA candidates like Senate candidate Leora Levy and State Rep Candidate Kimberly Fiorello who daily give full-throated support to Donald Trump. Yes, the same Trump who fomented an armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That means they both, as well as all the other far-right candidates, are perfectly OK with being enablers to armed insurrection.
DPW: Roadwork Moratorium Begins November 21, 2022
For public convenience and to accommodate the additional traffic expected during the holiday shopping season, a Roadwork Moratorium will be in effect Monday, November 21, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023 in the downtown Greenwich, Old Greenwich, Riverside, Cos Cob, Byram, and Glenville central business districts. During this period roadway...
Greenwich Symphony Orchestra Announces November Concerts
Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, in its 6th decade as a cultural force in the Greenwich community, will present concerts Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 13 at 3:00pm. Newly chosen Music Director, Stuart Malina will conduct music by Vaughan Williams, Brahms and Mozart. The concerts are performed by...
Greenwich Botanical Center to Host Tea with Alex Papachristidis
Please join us at the Greenwich Botanical Center on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:00pm for a lecture, conversation and afternoon tea with Alex Papachristidis of Alex Papachristidis Interiors. The work of interior decorator Alex Papachristidis has been described as thoughtful, personal, sophisticated and eclectic. Having mastered the skill of...
14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Workshop Return to Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses Nov 25
Santa and his three live reindeer return to Greenwich for the 14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Workshop presented by Jenny Allen / Compass Real Estate, “the North Pole on North Street,” at Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, will run from November 25 to December 24, 2022.
ANGLAND: Republicans have shown us they are the party of NO.
This November 8, voters will face a choice: Will you support the Democratic party of “yes” or the Republican party of “no”?. No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us...
Augustine’s Farm Stand Open Daily til Dec 20th; Your Destination for Holiday Fixings!
Consider Augustine’s Farm on King Street as a destination for your holiday fixings! Everything still looks like summer at the farm stand, and everything is very fresh. “We have just-cut spinach, good tomatoes, delicious apple cider, honey, fresh eggs, and much more,” Kathy said on Sunday, adding that customers care that there are no pesticides used in the production of any of the produce at the arm stand.
Town Clerk Announces Special Hours Saturday, Nov 5 for Absentee Voting
Greenwich Town Clerk Jackie Budkins announced on Wednesday that her office will be open on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 for absentee ballot voting. Special hours for Saturday are 8:00am to 12:00 noon. This offers an additional opportunity for residents to vote if they are not able to make it to...
Greenwich Woman Who Created Website for Grieving Local Family Charged with Larceny 4
Greenwich Police arrested a local woman by warrant on Monday on a charge of Larceny 4 for an incident on Sept 16th. According to Greenwich Police Stephanie Burns Fox, 37, of Greenwich, turned herself in on an active warrant. The warrant stemmed from an incident in which Ms Fox created a website for a grieving family that had just lost their nine-year-old son to brain cancer.
Suspect Arrested in July Strong Arm Robbery on Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich Police arrested a Bronx man who was wanted for a July 18 strong arm robbery on Greenwich Avenue. The suspect is alleged to have attempted to forcibly take proceeds from a female after she left a high-end electronics store on lower Greenwich Avenue. The incident was caught on a...
DPW To Host Public Meeting on Pemberwick Park Drainage Area Project
There will be a public meeting with discussion about the Pemberwick Park drainage area project on November 9 at 5:00pm at the Greenwich Town Hall Cone room, 101 Field Point Road. Following the impacts of Tropical Storm Ida, the Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works began a review of...
Vigil to Increase Awareness of Mental Health Issues and Addiction, “Better Tomorrow” Set for Nov 13
On Sunday, November 13 at 4:30pm at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park Greenwich will hold its first annual town vigil to increase awareness around mental health issues and addiction. This event is an opportunity to bring our entire community together to provide information, resources, connection and. support. “Better Tomorrow” will include...
LETTER: For Truth in Advertising, Don’t Look to Fiorello
Representative Kimberly Fiorello’s recent mailer makes some outlandish claims. With just a few days until the election it‘s time to set the record straight, and I urge voters to support her opponent, Rachel Khanna. It is hard to take Kimberly Fiorello seriously when she says she supports cutting...
