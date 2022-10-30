Elections are about choices. This year in Connecticut and in Greenwich we have ultra-MAGA candidates like Senate candidate Leora Levy and State Rep Candidate Kimberly Fiorello who daily give full-throated support to Donald Trump. Yes, the same Trump who fomented an armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That means they both, as well as all the other far-right candidates, are perfectly OK with being enablers to armed insurrection.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO