WXIA 11 Alive
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
WYFF4.com
3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend
ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
2.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Milledgeville on Sunday
People near Milledgeville may have felt a rumble in their sleep as a minor earthquake shook the area early Sunday morning.
georgiatrend.com
Georgians Get a Ticket to Ride
Whether it’s futuristic traffic lights that talk to cars, trendy statewide electric vehicle chargers or functional bus rapid transit (BRT) stations, the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Georgians for decades to come. The historic law that passed Congress last November – formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and...
3 from Georgia win big in Saturday's massive Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — Although no one took home the $825 million Powerball jackpot, three people in Georgia are waking up with a little extra cash in their pocket. According to the Georgia Lottery, three people matched four of the five numbers as well as the Powerball -- netting them each $50,000.
wfxg.com
Minor earthquake recorded in Middle Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Georgians win $50,000 in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — Even though there were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, three different Georgians still came away with a large sum of money, according to the Georgia Lottery. Three people in Georgia had four of the five numbers correct, along with the Powerball. They each won $50,000.
This Is Georgia's 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider put together a list of the creepiest legends told in each state.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
3 young Georgia brothers killed in crash while riding in car with their parents
The Columbus community is mourning three young Georgia brothers who were killed in a crash in Oklahoma last weekend. Izayiah, Ja’Quan, and Messiah Brittford were riding in a truck with their parents in Le Flore County around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 when the truck crashed, killing all three boys, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities
Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
fox5atlanta.com
North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
budgettravel.com
Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'
You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
WSB-TV Channel 2 hosts debate featuring candidates for Georgia governor
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2, announced the station will host the final debate in the race for Georgia’s next governor. This one-hour live debate will take place on October 30th at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer.
