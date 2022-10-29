ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

3 earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Georgia over weekend

ELGIN, S.C. — Threeearthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The first was a 2.2 magnitude at 8 p.m. on Saturday near Milledgeville, Georgia. The second was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and was also near Milledgeville, Georgia. This registered as a 2.3 magnitude quake. Damage...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
georgiatrend.com

Georgians Get a Ticket to Ride

Whether it’s futuristic traffic lights that talk to cars, trendy statewide electric vehicle chargers or functional bus rapid transit (BRT) stations, the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Georgians for decades to come. The historic law that passed Congress last November – formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Minor earthquake recorded in Middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck in June, a 3.9 magnitude tremor that was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. Most of North America east of the Rocky Mountains has infrequent earthquakes. Earthquakes usually have to be of a magnitude of 5 or more before causing damage.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Hill

NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?

With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
WILLISTON, ND
budgettravel.com

Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'

You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy