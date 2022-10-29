ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

SCSU Field Hockey Travels To Pace On Wednesday, Nov. 2

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY FIELD HOCKEY (4-11, 3-8 NE10) at Pace University (7-7, 4-5 NE10) Location: Peter X. Finnerty Field (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Southern Connecticut field hockey head to Pleasantville, N.Y. to take on Pace in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at Finnerty Field. The Owls enter the week with a record of 4-11 overall and 3-8 in conference play while Pace is 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the NE10.
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota's quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 72-58 win over USNH

Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.
SU vs. Fla. State set for 8 pm kick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ‘Cuse is going prime time. Syracuse University football’s final home game of this season on Saturday, November 12, will kick off at 8 p.m. If you aren’t going to the game, it will be seen on the ACC Network. The ACC Network can be seen on the following channels.
DeVito tosses 2 TDs as Illinois wins again (how Syracuse football transfers fared)

Former Syracuse football quarterback Tommy DeVito tossed two touchdown passes on Saturday to help lift Illinois to its sixth consecutive win, beating Nebraska 26-9. DeVito was 20-of-22 passing for 179 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. DeVito found Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring, and connected with Chase Brown on a 12-yard score just before halftime.
Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament

UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Dino Babers is keeping the Syracuse QB situation for Pitt under wraps. 'I just can't talk about that stuff'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers is keeping the details on his current quarterback situation close to his chest ahead of Syracuse football’s road game at Pittsburgh. The SU head coach provided a brief update during his Monday press conference on Garrett Shrader, who’s been the team’s starting QB all season, and the lower body injury he had entering Saturday’s loss against Notre Dame.
Taste of Strathmore Returns: To give Strathmore Neighbors a Taste of the Best Culinary Offerings in Syracuse on Saturday, November 5th, 2022

Most Holy Rosary’s largest fundraiser returns to give Strathmore neighbors a taste of the best culinary offerings in Syracuse on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Syracuse, NY – If you’re not tempted by a dish of Buffalo Shredded Chicken or Maple Bourbon Bacon Cupcakes, you will be with Taste of Strathmore’s return! This popular, tasty, community-oriented event is back this weekend! To download the menu click on the following link. TOS_ProgramMenu_10-21-22.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour

One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by 'heat island' phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
