Charger Girls finish runner-up in state bowling team championships, defending individual champion Pearl City’s Samantha Kanehailua places second to Kapolei’s Jayne Yockman

the university of hawai'i system
Ng notches consecutive top 10 finishes, PacWest golf award
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s golfer Keith Ng finished in a tie for fifth place shooting a one-under par 139 at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, a two-day tournament held October 28–29 at the Waikoloa Beach Resort. Following the tournament, which marked Ng’s second consecutive top 10 finish, he was also named PacWest Player of the Week for October 24–30.
Jovi Lefotu scores 20 points as Rainbow Wahine win exhibition against HPU
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was all gas and no brakes in the lone exhibition game on the schedule as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Hawaii Pacific 73-49 on Tuesday night in Manoa. The game served as the anticipated debuts of sisters Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu, both state player of the year award […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
mypearlcity.com
H-1 Freeway in Pearl City to close 9 p.m. Saturday, 11/5, to 4 a.m. Sunday, 11/6, as crews work on poles, overhead lines
To improve system reliability, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing utility poles and upgrading power lines in Pearl City that requires full closure of the H-1 Freeway from 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The pole replacements and other work will take place along the...
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
KITV.com
Plans for new boutique Waikiki hotel moving ahead
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans for a new boutique hotel in Waikiki is moving ahead. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting is currently reviewing the “Hale Lauula” project, which is located near The Ritz-Carlton, Waikiki Beach hotel and residences.
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: 3-year-old among those seriously injured after modified golf cart flips over
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 3-year-old was one of three girls who were seriously injured when a modified golf cart they were in flipped over. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in Kapolei near the intersection of Halana Street and Kaiau Avenue. EMS said the...
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
Turning Point, Unsung Hero and What’s Next for UW Football
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Those pesky Rainbow Warriors just wouldn't go away. They rarely do. Especially at their place. We've seen this movie before. In Craig Bohl's last trip to the islands in 2018, Cooper Rothe drilled a 23-yard field goal to give the visitors a 13-10 lead with 5:31 to go. Hawaii, and its true freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, proceeded to march 68 yards on 10 plays. The rookie signal caller, who was making his first-career start, fired a 38-yard touchdown strike to JoJo Ward, giving the 'Bows a 17-13 advantage with 1:26 to go.
Modified golf cart flips, three kids sent to hospital
Emergency Medical Services saved two females age 15 and one 3-year-old were injured Oct. 31 after an accident in a modified golf cart.
Injured female hiker airlifted out of Maunalaha Trail
Another hiker rescue, this time, in the Makiki area on the Maunalaha Trail.
KITV.com
Moped rider in critical condition after being rear-ended by truck on Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a pickup truck in the Kailua area, Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway, near Kanapuu Drive.
Crash closes all westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Kapolei
The crash is near the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
KHON2
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi
When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
