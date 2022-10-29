ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Charger Girls finish runner-up in state bowling team championships, defending individual champion Pearl City’s Samantha Kanehailua places second to Kapolei’s Jayne Yockman

 3 days ago
the university of hawai'i system

Ng notches consecutive top 10 finishes, PacWest golf award

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s golfer Keith Ng finished in a tie for fifth place shooting a one-under par 139 at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, a two-day tournament held October 28–29 at the Waikoloa Beach Resort. Following the tournament, which marked Ng’s second consecutive top 10 finish, he was also named PacWest Player of the Week for October 24–30.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Plans for new boutique Waikiki hotel moving ahead

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans for a new boutique hotel in Waikiki is moving ahead. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting is currently reviewing the “Hale Lauula” project, which is located near The Ritz-Carlton, Waikiki Beach hotel and residences.
HONOLULU, HI
Laramie Live

Turning Point, Unsung Hero and What’s Next for UW Football

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Those pesky Rainbow Warriors just wouldn't go away. They rarely do. Especially at their place. We've seen this movie before. In Craig Bohl's last trip to the islands in 2018, Cooper Rothe drilled a 23-yard field goal to give the visitors a 13-10 lead with 5:31 to go. Hawaii, and its true freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, proceeded to march 68 yards on 10 plays. The rookie signal caller, who was making his first-career start, fired a 38-yard touchdown strike to JoJo Ward, giving the 'Bows a 17-13 advantage with 1:26 to go.
LARAMIE, WY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KAPOLEI, HI

