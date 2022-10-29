ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football

The NFL season continues to fly by, and this week’s six-team bye (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers) is sure to cause problems for fantasy owners. Fortunately, no top-tier signal-callers are idle, but we will be without at least one low-end QB1. Our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings are here to help guide your start 'em, sit 'em decisions at fantasy's highest-scoring position.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8

The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
Packers vs. Bills final score, results: Josh Allen, Buffalo hand Green Bay fourth straight loss

It certainly wasn't perfect, but Josh Allen and the Bills got the job done, holding off the Packers and earning a win in front of their home fans on "Sunday Night Football." Allen looked stellar once again early on, leading an offensive surge in the second quarter to establish a comfortable halftime lead. Despite a sloppy second half in which Allen threw two bad interceptions, that cushion proved to be more than enough to get Buffalo to the finish line, 27-17.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard affecting Week 9 fantasy rankings

Fortunately, very few pass catchers went down with an injury last week, making the mid-week wavier situation slightly less stressful for fantasy football owners. While a few new injuries popped up, several pass catchers (Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard, Michael Thomas, and Josh Palmer) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these fantasy-relevant pass catchers will play a big part in Week 9 fantasy WR and TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to have the latest updates ahead of your mid-week roster moves.
Week 9 Fantasy Busts: Isiah Pacheco, T.J. Hockenson among risky 'starts' in new roles

There's nothing worse than your fantasy football week ending with multiple single-digit performances in your starting lineup. Before the week starts, seeing a high projection next to your studs and sleepers gives you optimism that this is the week you're going to outsmart your leaguemates, but once the action ends and reality sets in, it's not fun. Our Week 9 fantasy busts list is here to help to avoid starting potential duds by highlighting potential start 'em, sit 'em candidates like T.J. Hockenson, Isiah Pacheco, and Tom Brady.
