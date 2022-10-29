It certainly wasn't perfect, but Josh Allen and the Bills got the job done, holding off the Packers and earning a win in front of their home fans on "Sunday Night Football." Allen looked stellar once again early on, leading an offensive surge in the second quarter to establish a comfortable halftime lead. Despite a sloppy second half in which Allen threw two bad interceptions, that cushion proved to be more than enough to get Buffalo to the finish line, 27-17.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO