Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills' Stefon Diggs runs out of tunnel with Packers before 'SNF' to jaw with Jaire Alexander
Tensions were running high ahead of the Bills' "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Packers, and no two players exemplified that energy better than Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander. The two standouts, who faced off against each other when Diggs played for the Vikings,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy QB Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at quarterback in fantasy football
The NFL season continues to fly by, and this week’s six-team bye (Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers) is sure to cause problems for fantasy owners. Fortunately, no top-tier signal-callers are idle, but we will be without at least one low-end QB1. Our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings are here to help guide your start 'em, sit 'em decisions at fantasy's highest-scoring position.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bengals vs. Browns in Week 8
The Browns (2-5) won't be able to save their season with a Week 8 win, but they could bury themselves in an inescapable hole with another loss. Cleveland currently has an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. It is sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with Pittsburgh heading into a pivotal "Monday Night Football" battle against Cincinnati (4-3).
ng-sportingnews.com
Why didn't the Browns trade Kareem Hunt? Price tag set ahead of NFL trade deadline may have deterred suitors
The hunt for Hunt is over. The Browns weere reportedly planning to move on from running back Kareem Hunt ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and it came down to the wire; Cleveland beat division rival Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and Hunt carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards in the win.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL trade deadline today? Latest news, rumors & top targets to know for 2022
The 2022 NFL trade deadline got off to an early start this season. No sooner had rumors begun swirling around Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey before the running back was dealt to the 49ers in the first major in-season trade of the year. Although the NFL trade deadline is historically...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFC standings, playoff picture: How safe are Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons in first place as surprise division leaders?
The NFC standings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season are much different than they were at the end of 2021. None of last season's division winners — the Cowboys, Packers, Rams and Buccaneers — are in first place after Week 8. If the season ended...
ng-sportingnews.com
Joe Burrow stats vs. Browns: Why Myles Garrett, Cleveland defense, woes on O-line have stifled Bengals quarterback
The Bengals faced the first test of the schedule without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the lineup. Even had he been healthy, that might not have changed anything about the outcome. Cincinnati was blown out 32-13 on "Monday Night Football" in a complete dismantling at the hands of the...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
ng-sportingnews.com
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Geno Smith for MVP? Dan Orlovsky thinks Seahawks QB is in the race: 'There is no quarterback that has more perfect throws'
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been a pleasant surprise for Seattle fans in 2022, leading the team to a 5-3 start atop the NFC West division with his efficient, accurate passing. Smith's stats aren't mind-boggling (at least compared to quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes) but have been...
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers vs. Bills final score, results: Josh Allen, Buffalo hand Green Bay fourth straight loss
It certainly wasn't perfect, but Josh Allen and the Bills got the job done, holding off the Packers and earning a win in front of their home fans on "Sunday Night Football." Allen looked stellar once again early on, leading an offensive surge in the second quarter to establish a comfortable halftime lead. Despite a sloppy second half in which Allen threw two bad interceptions, that cushion proved to be more than enough to get Buffalo to the finish line, 27-17.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard affecting Week 9 fantasy rankings
Fortunately, very few pass catchers went down with an injury last week, making the mid-week wavier situation slightly less stressful for fantasy football owners. While a few new injuries popped up, several pass catchers (Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard, Michael Thomas, and Josh Palmer) have been on their respective team's injury reports for the past several weeks. The statuses of these fantasy-relevant pass catchers will play a big part in Week 9 fantasy WR and TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to have the latest updates ahead of your mid-week roster moves.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers kicker Robbie Gould laughs off Jalen Ramsey shove: 'I think he asked me for my jersey for Christmas'
The 49ers and Rams displayed their in-state rivalry in a brief shoving match during the teams' Sunday meeting in Los Angeles. Jalen Ramsey was the instigator for the Rams, and the player he chose to target was someone with whom he has a surprising history of confrontation: 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL trade deadline grades: Live analysis for Calvin Ridley, Bradley Chubb, Chase Claypool and more 2022 deadline deals
The NFL trade deadline is different from that of other American professional sports. While the midseason hot stove doesn't tend to burn up with moves the way they go down in the NBA, NHL and MLB, there's been increased transactional activity in recent years. In 2022, one blockbuster did go...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 9 Fantasy Busts: Isiah Pacheco, T.J. Hockenson among risky 'starts' in new roles
There's nothing worse than your fantasy football week ending with multiple single-digit performances in your starting lineup. Before the week starts, seeing a high projection next to your studs and sleepers gives you optimism that this is the week you're going to outsmart your leaguemates, but once the action ends and reality sets in, it's not fun. Our Week 9 fantasy busts list is here to help to avoid starting potential duds by highlighting potential start 'em, sit 'em candidates like T.J. Hockenson, Isiah Pacheco, and Tom Brady.
ng-sportingnews.com
Roquan Smith trade details: Ravens acquire star LB from Bears ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline has seen another star moved ahead of its 4 p.m. ET Tuesday cutoff, with the Bears trading standout linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens. In return, the Ravens sent the Bears second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft, per Adam Schefter. Smith, who requested a...
ng-sportingnews.com
T.J. Hockenson trade details: Vikings send draft picks to Lions for TE before NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has delivered at least one major trade on the final day, and it was one that few expected. The Lions have traded their top tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Vikings in exchange for a couple of draft picks. Two draft picks will also head back to Minnesota as a part of the deal.
Comments / 0