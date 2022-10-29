Girls Cross Country 11th at Regional Championships – Two individual State Championship qualifiers for first time in school history

Read full article on original website
Band 2nd in Class and Overall, Best Guard at Centerville – 10/29
The Miamisburg Viking Marching Band traveled to the Centerville Invitational on Saturday, 10/29, where they placed near the top amongst very tough competition. Competing in class 5A, A Thirst For… earned a score of 83.6, winning 2nd place in 5A, and Class 5A Best Color Guard. Their score was the second highest across all 21 bands throughout the entire competition.
Miamisburg to host MSBA AA Band Championships – 11/5
The Miamisburg Band Boosters are hosting the Mid-States Band Association Class AA Championships on Saturday, 11/5, at Holland Field. 14 bands from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky will converge upon Miamisburg to compete in a preliminary round to advance into one of the 10 finalist spots. The 10 finalists will then perform again in an evening show. Placment awards, as well as outstanding caption awards for Music, Visual, General Effect, Percussion, and Guard.
UD engineering student dies near his home in Michigan over the weekend
An engineering student at the University of Dayton (UD) died in a traffic accident on Saturday near his home in Michigan, according to an email shared with the campus community from UD representatives. Justin Pressler, 21, of Northville, Michigan, died from injuries he sustained in a traffic accident near his...
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Crews respond to Miamisburg two-vehicle crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash near 9400 Springboro Pk. on Tuesday morning.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium
DAYTON — Several crews responded to reports of a water rescue at the Great Miami River across from Welcome Stadium late Sunday afternoon. >>3 injured after a multi-car accident on I-75 SB in Miami Township. Crews responded to reports of a kayak flipped in the river at around 5:48...
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
Area drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Two area drivers were injured following a crash outside of West Mansfield Sunday night at 10 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Demetrik Whetsel, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving west on County Road 8 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the State Route 292 intersection.
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point
Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
Beavercreek asking public’s feedback on future road widening project
The city of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division is asking for the public’s feedback on a future road widening project along North Fairfield Road. The city will hold a public involvement meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall. At the meeting, residents...
$50,000 worth of damage done to building, contents in Tipp City fire
TIPP CITY — Roughly $50,000 worth of damage was done to a building and its contents after a fire in Tipp City on Sunday. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. to the 800 block of...
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
