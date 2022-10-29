ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Girls Cross Country 11th at Regional Championships – Two individual State Championship qualifiers for first time in school history

By Admin
miamisburgathletics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Related
miamisburgathletics.com

Band 2nd in Class and Overall, Best Guard at Centerville – 10/29

The Miamisburg Viking Marching Band traveled to the Centerville Invitational on Saturday, 10/29, where they placed near the top amongst very tough competition. Competing in class 5A, A Thirst For… earned a score of 83.6, winning 2nd place in 5A, and Class 5A Best Color Guard. Their score was the second highest across all 21 bands throughout the entire competition.
MIAMISBURG, OH
miamisburgathletics.com

Miamisburg to host MSBA AA Band Championships – 11/5

The Miamisburg Band Boosters are hosting the Mid-States Band Association Class AA Championships on Saturday, 11/5, at Holland Field. 14 bands from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky will converge upon Miamisburg to compete in a preliminary round to advance into one of the 10 finalist spots. The 10 finalists will then perform again in an evening show. Placment awards, as well as outstanding caption awards for Music, Visual, General Effect, Percussion, and Guard.
MIAMISBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US 42 in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash

LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Area drivers injured following two-vehicle crash

Two area drivers were injured following a crash outside of West Mansfield Sunday night at 10 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Demetrik Whetsel, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving west on County Road 8 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the State Route 292 intersection.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy man killed in Sunday car crash

LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Dayton man tries to flee from police Friday night in Russells Point

Friday night just before 9:00, Washington Township Police observed two vehicles traveling at 67 MPH in a 35 MPH zone on State Route 708 near Aiken Street in Russells Point. The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. One of the vehicles stopped and the other vehicle driven by Shawn Cobble Jr.,19 of Dayton accelerated to high rates of speed in an attempt to elude the Officer. The Officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle driven by Cobble and requested additional units respond.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
CINCINNATI, OH

