Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Winter Only Getting Worse but There’s a Positive: Tezos CEO
Breitman thinks the bear market will remain a challenge in the foreseeable future but useful crypto applications will flourish upon its end. Kathleen Breitman – Chief Executive Officer of the blockchain platform Tezos – thinks the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market is nowhere near its end. However, she believes...
cryptopotato.com
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 1st November 2022]. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency...
cryptopotato.com
MC XYZ Presents One of the Most Useful Crypto Tools Free to Use with No Ads
[PRESS RELEASE – Athens, Greece, 31st October 2022]. MC XYZ has recently presented its plan to become the number one comparison solution in the crypto sector. The company believes that providing an easy way to compare different cryptos will help investors make sound investment decisions. MC XYZ also plans...
cryptopotato.com
Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Plans to Reduce Headcount by 20%: Report
Galaxy Digital is the latest crypto-focused company to lay off staff members. The market downturn has hit digital asset companies across the board, and a large number have resorted to job cuts to remain viable in the current difficult market conditions. The latest to join the lay-off bandwagon is Michael...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Volatility Incoming? Four Things to Watch The Next 10 Days
Bitcoin could be headed toward a volatile start of the month, given its history with US-related events. The first ten days of the new month will be quite eventful for the US, with the latest FOMC meeting, CPI numbers, and mid-term elections all scheduled to take place within this timeframe.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
cryptopotato.com
CoinFLEX Announces Major Reform to Its Business Model
[PRESS RELEASE – Seychelles, Seychelles, 31st October 2022]. Cryptocurrency futures exchange CoinFLEX is restructuring to issue the majority of its shares to customers and adopt a community-led model. This change will give its community more voice and involvement in building the platform’s future. CoinFLEX’s transformation to a community-led...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto’s Biggest Options Exchange Deribit Hacked for $28 Million, Loss Covered by Company Reserves
Deribit options exchange has seen its hot wallet hacked for some $28 million. The losses have been covered by the company’s reserves. The popular cryptocurrency options exchange, Deribit, has seen its hot wallet exploited for a considerable $28 million earlier today. According to a statement from a company’s spokesperson...
cryptopotato.com
Three Factors Driving Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin
The recent crypto relief rally has seen some assets outperforming, and ETH has been one. Here are some of the possible reasons. Crypto markets have gained more than 9% over the past week, sending total capitalization back over the $1 trillion level again. Some crypto assets have performed better than...
cryptopotato.com
Argo Blockchain Facing Negative Cash Flow, Stocks Plummet 50%
Argo Blockchain’s share prices have fallen by almost 50% daily and more than 80% since the start of the year. Cryptocurrency mining giant Argo Blockchain could cut down or halt operations if the company fails to complete any more financing. With the ongoing crypto winter, more bitcoin miners continue...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whitepaper Turns 14 Today: The Journey So Far
14 years ago, the Bitcoin whitepaper was published. The rest is history. Today marks the 14th anniversary of the publication of the Bitcoin whitepaper. On this day in 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto released a nine-page document that began a financial revolution and birthed a trillion-dollar industry. On October 31, 2008, the...
cryptopotato.com
Current Bitcoin Bear Market Exactly Like Previous Ones But There’s a Catch
On-chain analysis has revealed many similarities with the 2022 Bitcoin bear market and previous cycle bottoms. In its ‘week on-chain’ report on Oct. 31, analytics provider Glassnode made a number of comparisons between the current Bitcoin market cycle bottom and those from previous bear markets. Last week’s relief...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Launches Oracle Network for BNB Chain Ecosystem
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has expanded its services to include a data oracle network for its native ecosystem. On Oct. 26, crypto giant Binance announced Binance Oracle, a new service that will source, verify, and feed off-chain data to smart contracts running on the BNB Chain. The...
cryptopotato.com
How Will the Ethereum-Google Blockchain Node Engine Impact Crypto
Google continues with its pro-crypto initiatives by launching a blockchain node engine with Ethereum support. Ethereum (ETH) was on an absolute rampage to finish October with 20% 7D gains and record ETH short liquidations. Adding to the Web3 blockchain’s tailwinds, Alphabet Inc.’s Google just unveiled Blockchain Node Engine with support for Ethereum.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Soars to 11-Week High, Bitcoin Stopped at $21K (Market Watch)
Binance Coin is among the best performers today, with a notable surge toward an 11-week high. Bitcoin’s voyage above $21,000 was quickly halted by the bears, and the asset has returned to just under that level. Most altcoins have calmed following the gains from the end of the working...
cryptopotato.com
The Fed’s Money Printing Will Cause Another Financial Crisis: Peter Schiff
The gold bug and crypto-skeptic said an economic collapse dwarfing 2008 is still looming for the United States. Decades of easy money policy at the central bank have prepared the U.S. for an epic financial fallout to come, according to the popular financial commentator Peter Schiff. During a recent episode...
cryptopotato.com
I Am Kinda Happy a Lot of ETFs Are Getting Delayed: Vitalik Buterin
Buterin believes the industry still needs time to mature before getting more attention. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently weighed in on crypto regulation, noting that he is somewhat happy that watchdogs continue to reject crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) applications. In a lengthy controversial Twitter thread on October 30, Buterin stressed...
cryptopotato.com
Hashflow (HFT) to be Listed Crypto Trading Platforms MEXC and Binance on November 7
MEXC Global will list Hashflow on November 7, 13:00(UTC) with Binance together, and users will be able to trade their native token HFT(HFT/USDT). Meanwhile, MEXC has launched a deposit competition for HFT, and the total prize pool is 5000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a decentralized exchange that supports cross-chain interoperability. It...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Will Not Reach $100K: Allianz’s El-Erian Says
While El-Erian is optimistic that bitcoin will survive the crypto winter, he believes its price will never hit $100,000. Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz – thinks bitcoin will never emerge as a global reserve currency, and its price will not surpass the $100K milestone. Still,...
cryptopotato.com
Longest Negative Streak for Gold After 7 Monthly Red Candles
Gold closed its seventh consecutive negative month in October – its longest streak recorded. But what about Bitcoin?. 2022 has been quite painful for investors, with most assets dumping hard. The cryptocurrency industry is no different. Bitcoin, for example, is down by about 70% since its peak in November 2021.
Comments / 0