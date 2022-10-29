Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
The Alamogordo Tiger Band performed at the 45th Annual Tournament of Bands and earned a place in the Finals competition, finishing 7th place overall and 2nd place in Class A!. The Alamogordo Tiger Band represented their school and their town well today in Las Cruces! What an amazing season this has been for 2022.
Eastwood football team’s locker room burglarized during game at Franklin
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cash, clothing, equipment and electronics were stolen out of Eastwood High School’s locker room during the Troopers’ football game at Franklin High School last Friday night, KTSM has learned. Multiple sources told KTSM that Eastwood returned to the Franklin track and field locker room – which doubles as the visiting […]
KVIA
Crash near UTEP campus sends one person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a serious crash near the UTEP campus Monday morning. It happened just after 2 a.m. on the 1700 block of Hawthorne near Schuster. ABC-7 learned through dispatchers that one person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Special Traffic...
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
KVIA
Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week
EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
Big Drop in Temperatures for El Paso at the End of the Week
Temperatures are going to plummet on Friday, November 4. You might want to adjust your weekend plans ever so slightly as it appears a drop in temperatures is coming and the winds will be back. Windy and Colder. According to the National Weather Service El Paso, the system that is...
KVIA
Crash on I-10 West near Zaragoza causes major traffic delays
EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-vehicle crash along I-10 West near Zaragoza is causing major traffic delays. According to initial reports two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Back up is extending passed Eastlake. Seek alternate route.
An Eye-Catching Median in Texas For All the Wrong Reasons
As traffic builds in the lanes of the Lee Trevino intersection, the sun shines on the medians. Usually, these medians do not catch drivers' attention, unless someone is on them asking for money or some type of help. For a shiny reason, the median at the intersection of Lee Trevino...
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
Gov. Abbott held rally in El Paso one week ahead of Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on November 1, just one week before election day. Abbott speaking at The Riviera Cocina and Cantina at 5218 Doniphan Dr. Election Day is on November 8, and Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is a native El Pasoan. According to […]
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
KVIA
I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
KVIA
Las Cruces Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police tell ABC-7 one man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said multiple calls about the pedestrian accident came in before 6:30 a.m. The accident happened at the intersection of 17th Street and Picacho Ave. Avoid...
KVIA
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event. Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.
KVIA
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso Saturday night. Officials say the death happened on the 5600 block of Webster avenue, which intersects Paisano drive. The Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso police department is currently investigating the...
KVIA
Upper valley road rage shooting left bullet embedded in back seat where 8-year-old child sat
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are searching for a driver they say shot at a victim in a road rage incident Tuesday night in the upper valley. According to police, it happened at the 3200 block of Doniphan when a victim was being tail-gated by another car in a one-lane construction zone.
