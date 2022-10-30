Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
gobulldogs.com
Manganello tied for first through 36 at Poppy Hills
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – One of five individuals to shoot under par on Tuesday, Matthew Manganello is tied for the lead at the Saint Mary's Invitational. The junior posted a 1-under par 70 in Round 2 to move to 6-under through 36 holes where he is tied with San Diego's David Rauch.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs host Aggies & Broncos, travel to SDSU
Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs. Utah State (15-8, 7-5 MW) Nov. 3, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Series History: Fresno State leads 22-16 Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs....
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs have another week at home to host Hawai'i
Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | Hawai'i Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate Broadcast Guide. Social Media: Twitter: @FresnoStateFB | Instagram:@fresno_state_football | Facebook: FresnoStateFootball | YouTube: FresnoStateAthletics. Live Stats:BulldogsLive.com. A LOOK INSIDE. Series: Fresno State leads, 29-24-1 Head Coaches:. Fresno...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs close fall at Poppy Hills
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 31-Nov. 2 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Poppy Hills Golf Course (Par 71 – 7,091 Yards) Location: Pebble Beach, Calif. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Jake Aberle - Individual. Participants. BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, Northern...
gobulldogs.com
Manganello shoots 66 to open Saint Mary's Invitational
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – A week after firing a career-low 66 to open Fresno State's last tournament, Matthew Manganello did it again, this time doing so to open the Saint Mary's Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club. The junior sits second on the leaderboard at 5-under par through 18.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host Stanislaus State in exhibition
LAST MEETING: W, 86-48 (Exh.) (11/3/21 in Fresno, Calif.) Fresno State enters the 2022-23 season bringing back eight returners which includes four seniors in Jemarl Baker, Jordan Campbell, Anthony Holland and Isaiah Hill along with juniors Destin Whitaker, Donavan Yap and Leo Colimerio and sophomore Steven Vasquez. Hill is the...
gobulldogs.com
Haener recognized as Star of the Week
NEW ORLEANS - Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week, the Manning Award (sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl), announced on Monday morning. Haener was one of eight quarterbacks honored this week. College football fans can now go to the Allstate...
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
wsop.com
LAKE TAHOE CIRCUIT RETURNS WITH SUCCESSFUL 16-EVENT SERIES
Jarrod Minghini Wins Main Event for $153,368 and Third WSOP Circuit Ring. Stateline, NV (October 31, 2022) – Following a three-year absence, the World Series of Poker Circuit returned to Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Resort and Casino. The 11-day event was a tremendous success with large fields throughout the series that awarded 16 prestigious WSOP Circuit rings, along with seats into the 2023 Tournament of Champions.
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO experiencing signal issues
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As many of our viewers may know, KOLO 8 News Now has been experiencing issues with its signal. Back in June of this year, we had a major equipment failure on our primary transmission to our transmitter. Since the Primary failure, KOLO has been using a...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report
Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys Palomino Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?
With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
Record-Courier
The Nov. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Tioga Pass closed 6 p.m. Monday and Sonora and Monitor passes will close before noon in preparation for a winter storm forecast to arrive today. A wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today as the storm rolls into Western Nevada. Gusts of up to 45 mph are expected this afternoon. The Weather Service indicates a 90 percent chance of rain mainly after 2 p.m. today.
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
2news.com
Shed Destroyed After Fire In Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. The fire started around 8 p.m. behind the Carpet King along 95A near Fernley.
