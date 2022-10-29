Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs host Aggies & Broncos, travel to SDSU
Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs. Utah State (15-8, 7-5 MW) Nov. 3, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Series History: Fresno State leads 22-16 Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs....
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs have another week at home to host Hawai'i
Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | Hawai'i Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate Broadcast Guide. Social Media: Twitter: @FresnoStateFB | Instagram:@fresno_state_football | Facebook: FresnoStateFootball | YouTube: FresnoStateAthletics. Live Stats:BulldogsLive.com. A LOOK INSIDE. Series: Fresno State leads, 29-24-1 Head Coaches:. Fresno...
gobulldogs.com
Manganello tied for first through 36 at Poppy Hills
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – One of five individuals to shoot under par on Tuesday, Matthew Manganello is tied for the lead at the Saint Mary's Invitational. The junior posted a 1-under par 70 in Round 2 to move to 6-under through 36 holes where he is tied with San Diego's David Rauch.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs close fall at Poppy Hills
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 31-Nov. 2 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Poppy Hills Golf Course (Par 71 – 7,091 Yards) Location: Pebble Beach, Calif. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Jake Aberle - Individual. Participants. BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, Northern...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs host Stanislaus State in exhibition
LAST MEETING: W, 86-48 (Exh.) (11/3/21 in Fresno, Calif.) Fresno State enters the 2022-23 season bringing back eight returners which includes four seniors in Jemarl Baker, Jordan Campbell, Anthony Holland and Isaiah Hill along with juniors Destin Whitaker, Donavan Yap and Leo Colimerio and sophomore Steven Vasquez. Hill is the...
9News
'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver
DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
multihousingnews.com
North Colorado Asset Commands $110M
Walker & Dunlop arranged both the sale and financing for the 314-unit community. A Walker & Dunlop team has arranged the sale and financing for Trails at Timberline, a 314-unit, Class A community in Fort Collins, Colo., on behalf of both parties. According to Yardi Matrix, McWhinney sold the property to Benedict Canyon Equities for $110 million. Larimer County public records show that Trails at Timberline became subject to a 10-year, $66.3 million Freddie Mac loan.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Cheers! Study Says This is the Most Popular Tequila Brand in Colorado
Like most Coloradans, I enjoy the occasional alcoholic beverage; however, I don't like the taste of liquor. If you find me enjoying tequila, it will be in the form of a giant frozen margarita with a beer in it (check out my favorite places to get one in Fort Collins here).
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent
Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
du.edu
Battle For The Ballot Box: How Tina Peters' Allegeded Crimes Changed the Election Security Discussion
RadioEd is a biweekly podcast created by the DU Newsroom that taps into the University of Denver’s deep pool of bright brains to explore new takes on today’s top stories. See below for a transcript of this episode. Former County Clerk Tina Peters, who oversaw elections in rural...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado
Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Colorado
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
