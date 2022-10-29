ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs host Aggies & Broncos, travel to SDSU

Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs. Utah State (15-8, 7-5 MW) Nov. 3, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Series History: Fresno State leads 22-16 Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs....
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs have another week at home to host Hawai'i

Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | Hawai'i Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate Broadcast Guide. Social Media: Twitter: @FresnoStateFB | Instagram:@fresno_state_football | Facebook: FresnoStateFootball | YouTube: FresnoStateAthletics. Live Stats:BulldogsLive.com. A LOOK INSIDE. Series: Fresno State leads, 29-24-1 Head Coaches:. Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Manganello tied for first through 36 at Poppy Hills

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – One of five individuals to shoot under par on Tuesday, Matthew Manganello is tied for the lead at the Saint Mary's Invitational. The junior posted a 1-under par 70 in Round 2 to move to 6-under through 36 holes where he is tied with San Diego's David Rauch.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs close fall at Poppy Hills

Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (18/Monday, 18/Tuesday, 18/Wednesday) Dates: Oct. 31-Nov. 2 (Mon.-Wed.) Golf Course: Poppy Hills Golf Course (Par 71 – 7,091 Yards) Location: Pebble Beach, Calif. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Jake Aberle - Individual. Participants. BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount, Nevada, Northern...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs host Stanislaus State in exhibition

LAST MEETING: W, 86-48 (Exh.) (11/3/21 in Fresno, Calif.) Fresno State enters the 2022-23 season bringing back eight returners which includes four seniors in Jemarl Baker, Jordan Campbell, Anthony Holland and Isaiah Hill along with juniors Destin Whitaker, Donavan Yap and Leo Colimerio and sophomore Steven Vasquez. Hill is the...
FRESNO, CA
9News

'Championship Saturday XVII': 5A, 4A football champs to be crowned in Denver

DENVER — Colorado's two biggest high school football title games are returning to Denver this December. "Championship Saturday XVII" will see Colorado's 5A and 4A high school football championship games played at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 3. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) said this...
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
multihousingnews.com

North Colorado Asset Commands $110M

Walker & Dunlop arranged both the sale and financing for the 314-unit community. A Walker & Dunlop team has arranged the sale and financing for Trails at Timberline, a 314-unit, Class A community in Fort Collins, Colo., on behalf of both parties. According to Yardi Matrix, McWhinney sold the property to Benedict Canyon Equities for $110 million. Larimer County public records show that Trails at Timberline became subject to a 10-year, $66.3 million Freddie Mac loan.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent

Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado

Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon

DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot. At one point in the investigation, police provided an update stating they believed only five people had been shot, then provided a later update confirming it was six. The shooting happened in the 1400 block...
DENVER, CO

