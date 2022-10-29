Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
Coyotes earn 1st win at Mullett Arena with victory over Panthers
TEMPE (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was standing...
Tom Brady Speaks About Upcoming Matchup With the Rams
During his Let's Go! podcast, Bucs' QB Tom Brady talked about the upcoming matchup against the Lost Angeles Rams.
Cam Johnson scores 3rd straight season high in Suns’ win over Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson went off in Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Johnson finished with a season high and game high 29 points en route to a 116-107 win for the Suns’ fifth victory in a row to bring Phoenix’s record to 6-1 on the year.
Report: Arizona Cardinals add ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t make a deal in the hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, but they did move quickly after it passed, agreeing Tuesday to sign veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Grugier-Hill asked for a release...
How are ASU football alumni performing midway through 2022 NFL season?
Through the NFL’s first eight weeks, 13 Arizona State Sun Devil products have played at least one snap. Headlining the fraternity in the experience department is New England Patriot defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who is in Year 11. The group of ex-Sun Devils also features six rookies, with four...
HBO debuts new trailer ahead of Arizona Cardinals debut on Hard Knocks
HBO has released a trailer on Tuesday for the upcoming Hard Knocks series that will follow the Arizona Cardinals. The show premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and will document the inner workings of the team through a stretch of the regular season. The trailer begins on a high note with...
5 schools from Pac-12 featured in College Football Playoff’s 1st rankings
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. The Pac-12 Conference featured five...
Cardinals face opportunity of season with 3 straight division games
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5, four games back from where they stood through eight games a year ago, and yet are still firmly in the NFC West race. Their fate this season could hinge upon the next three games, as they face each of their division rivals starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
D-backs 1B Christian Walker wins 2022 Gold Glove
Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Christian Walker was named the first base Gold Glove Award winner for 2022 by Rawlings on Tuesday. He took home the award over former D-back first baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Matt Olson from the Atlanta Braves, who were the two other finalists for the award.
Suns’ Torrey Craig available vs. T-Wolves; Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson questionable
Both the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves had reserve forwards entering their game Tuesday listed as questionable with injuries. Suns’ Torrey Craig (heel soreness) and T-Wolves reserve Kyle Anderson (back spasms) led their team’s respective injury reports, but both were deemed available to play pregame. Minnesota guard Jordan...
Report: Lead banker in Suns’ sale worries potential buyers
A banker leading the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury by advising current owner Robert Sarver has worried some potential buyers because of a conflict of interest, according to sources of Semafor reporter Bradley Saacks. That is because that banker, Moelis & Company executive Navid Mahmoodzadegan, is also an...
Rodney Hudson ruled out for 5th straight game vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will not have starting center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Hudson out on Monday for “at least” this week, which will be the veteran’s fifth straight missed game. Hudson is dealing with a knee...
Suns’ twin duo of Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges take down Timberwolves
PHOENIX — No Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain). No Devin Booker in crunch time (foul trouble). No Chris Paul nuclear takeover mode activated just yet. And despite the Phoenix Suns’ starters checking back into a two-point game with 8:35 left after establishing an 18-point lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves a quarter prior, it was still a relative breeze for the Suns thanks to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in a 116-107 win on Tuesday night.
Visual: Kyler Murray’s efficiency, deep ball has fallen off in 2022
For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned. In the first year since signing a quarter-billion-dollar extension, Murray has dealt with a rotation of receivers due to suspension and injuries. Arizona (3-5) is almost halfway through the 17-game schedule, and many...
Phoenix Suns stick with it to put away pesky, young Rockets
PHOENIX — Winning in the NBA is really hard to learn how to do. The Phoenix Suns proved that to the Houston Rockets on Sunday in a 124-109 win. At halftime, Houston was 8-of-16 (50%) from 3-point range and had 19 second-chance points. Even better, the Suns were 4-for-15 (26.7%) from deep.
