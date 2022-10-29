Read full article on original website
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres
Pittsburgh hoping to end losing skid against Thompson, Buffalo. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. We have a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions when the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2) visit the Buffalo Sabres...
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL
After winning the Cup in 2018, the Washington Capitals brought it to their practice facility during their development camp that offseason. Thompson, a then 21-year-old goalie who was invited to the camp as an undrafted free agent, watched Washington's prospects take an up-close look but opted to do his admiring from afar.
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Panthers on Emotional Night at Mullett Arena
That's a win that won't soon be forgotten. Lawson Crouse, Nick Ritchie, and Clayton Keller scored, Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1) beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday for their first win at Mullett Arena. Colin White scored for the Panthers (5-4-1), while goalie Spencer...
NHL
RECAP: Coyotes strike twice on the power play in win over Panthers
Falling short on the first stop of their four-game road trip, the Florida Panthers were on the wrong end of the special teams battle in a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. While the Panthers went 0-for-3 on the power play, the Coyotes went 2-for-4.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Thriller
CALGARY - What a night for the Kraken here in Alberta. After Alberta-native Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season, the 5-2 Flames stormed back on a night when the town was expecting snow to make it 2-1 mid-second period. Morgan Geekie tied it up before second intermission.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Bruno Gervais
Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman and current RDS analyst Bruno Gervais joins Cory and Greg on episode 33. Gervais talks about:. 3:55 - Playing junior with Patrice Bergeron. 9:35 -...
NHL
The Backcheck: Wild third period leads Bolts over Senators
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Tampa Bay's 4-3 victory over the Ottawa. Not all wins are the same. Despite going one-for-eight on the power play and giving up a shorthanded goal during a 5-on-3, the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a third-straight win on Tuesday night and took down the Ottawa Senators 4-3 at AMALIE Arena with another late goal in the third period.
NHL
MTL@MIN: Game recap
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens suffered the first loss of their four-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Head coach Martin St-Louis made some lineup changes, re-inserting Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick into the lineup in place of Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta. Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild in 2020-21 before the Habs picked him up off waivers, and also played three seasons for the University of Minnesota.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Devils
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Devils this season: Nov. 1 (home) and Feb. 6 (away). The Canucks are 58-40-17-3 all-time against the Devils, including a 32-13-11-2 record at home against New Jersey. Among active Canucks skaters, J.T. Miller leads the team in career points...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
Islanders hold off Blackhawks in fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders in their fourth straight win, 3-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Anders Lee also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves for the Islanders (6-4-0), who have allowed two goals or fewer in three of the four games during the streak.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Recap: Henrique Scores Twice in 6-5 Shootout Win over San Jose
Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry buried the shootout winner, giving the Ducks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. With the win, the club's first road victory, Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season. The Ducks have won back-to-back games and earned standings points in three of their last six contests (2-3-1).
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 2
* Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane scored hat tricks Tuesday, while Nikita Kucherov joined rare NHL company as the Lightning overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to stun the Senators. * The Bruins scored four unanswered goals to march past the Penguins in their final head-to-head game before squaring...
FOX Sports
Kucherov scores late in 3rd, Lightning beat Senators 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev.
