wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Lisa expected to reach Belize as a hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Lisa is steadily moving west Tuesday afternoon, on a course that will bring its adverse conditions to the southern Yucatan Peninsula this week. Lisa is located just over 300 miles east of Belize City, and is moving west at 15 mph. Peak wind...
wtxl.com
Final month of hurricane season starts with new Atlantic storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — November is the last month of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it doesn't mean activity will simply fade and cease. Tropical Storm Martin grew from a disturbance in the open waters of the North Atlantic Tuesday. It is moving east Tuesday afternoon at 13 mph,...
wtxl.com
Very isolated shower in southeast Big Bend Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A clear and dry start to Wednesday means pleasant temperatures as you walk out the door early. After starting in the 50s, highs climb to the low 80s once again Wednesday afternoon. The only difference in Wednesday's forecast is a few clouds develop across the...
WCTV
Tallahassee man celebrates 25 years of scaring neighborhood with his haunted house
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every Halloween, neighbors hear a familiar sound coming from the house at 2395 Tuscavilla Rd. “At one point, all you could hear was kids screaming,” said one trick-or-treater. The homeowner, Brett Ingram, uses his creative talents to scare the entire neighborhood. For the last 25...
wtxl.com
Not as sticky with drier air Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — We are waking up to drier air this Tuesday morning, which means it will not feel quite as sticky outside. Temperatures start out in the 60s early with highs rising to the 80s again Tuesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to low...
themiamihurricane.com
Dear FSU, a Miami rejection letter
Happy homecoming! I’m sure you’ve been made abundantly aware that our neighbors to the north, Florida State University, will be on our turf for a football rivalry game as old as time. No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, we can all rest assured that we, our proud community of ‘Canes, have won the best prize of them all; Unlike the thousands of safety-school-Seminols of Talla-nasty, we got into the U. If I had the pleasure of writing one of the many rejection letters addressed to a now FSU student, it would go a little something like this:
famunews.com
City to Honor FAMU Alum Carrie Pittman Meek With Street Renaming
South Bronough Street to be renamed for the late Tallahassee-Born Congresswoman. The City of Tallahassee will soon commemorate the late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street in her honor. On Friday, Nov. 4, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street, continuing the legacy of the legislator who grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, just steps away from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
ecbpublishing.com
Did you know we have a “rocket scientist” from Jefferson County?
Did you know we have a “rocket scientist” from Jefferson County? His name is David Knight. He attended the public school and he's a county graduate. At Howard Middle School, many of David's peers joined sports teams while he joined a Rocket Club. After graduation, David joined the...
wtxl.com
Spooky Halloween early with fog in the forecast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A foggy start makes our Halloween a little spooky!. Please take some extra time to get to work or school- especially if you know your route is fog prone. Temperatures rise later in the morning and fog mixes out. Highs today top out in the...
Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
wtxl.com
Leon County announces closures and service changes for holidays
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leon County Government has announced that there will be closures and service changes for both Election Day and Veterans Day. Leon County offices, libraries, community centers and animal control will be closed for normal operations both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11. Libraries will resume normal operating...
Albany Herald
Thomasville Entertainment Foundation presents 'Ain't Misbehavin''
THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s Concert Series continues Nov. 10, with a performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a cabaret concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. This tribute to the musicians of the 1920s and ’30s Harlem Renaissance recalls the Golden Age of...
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Crist attends FAMU homecoming parade
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was among the many visitors who attended Florida A&M University's Homecoming parade Saturday.
WCTV
Gas prices to jump as holiday ends
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club said that likely will change quickly when the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax returns Tuesday, after being suspended in October by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Disney Provides $1M For Florida A&M University Program
The Walt Disney Co. announced Friday it is donating $1 million to Florida A&M University to help launch a “Storytellers Fund” at the school. The money will go to FAMU’s School of Journalism and Graphic Communication to establish the fund for five years. Students selected
Altera apartments set to help with housing crisis within Tallahassee
The two year and 15-million-dollar project, Altera 3100, is making its big debut. On Monday-- 30 residents are moving into the complex and two weeks later 45 more.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, October 30
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overcast skies to start this spooky Sunday, and it appears the cloud cover will be sticking around. This will limit our daytime high temperatures to in and around the 70s. Rain chances for today are minimal at best. A few stray showers can be expected throughout...
