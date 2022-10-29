ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

theexaminernews.com

State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis

Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages arboretum education center

CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue damaged the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold

NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — The New York lottery shared some disappointing news Monday; after mistakenly saying Sunday that a lucky lottery player in New York was set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars, officials said the ticket was actually worth far less. The second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO […]
NEWBURGH, NY
telecompetitor.com

Archtop Fiber to Deploy Network in Saugerties, NY

Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gigabit and voice services focused on the northeast, has entered a strategic agreement to build a fiber network in the town and village of Saugerties, NY. The project, which will break ground in November, is the first part of an initiative that eventually will span...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie firefighter injured at rehab facility fire

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Sunday afternoon fire at a rehab facility resulted in a Poughkeepsie firefighter being transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the fire-plagued facility. Sunday’s fire at the group home was the facility’s second one in approximately three months. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’

NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First day of early voting comes with glitch

MIDDLETOWN – The first day of early voting Saturday brought out hundreds of people to cast ballots for their favorite candidates. At the Mulberry House voting location in the City of Middletown, there was a snag late in the morning when the internet went down and the printers that spit out the actual ballots were also on the fritz.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
beckersasc.com

New York hospital to convert to outpatient care center

HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., will be converted into an outpatient care-focused facility as its parent company builds a new hospital in the area, according to a press release from the health network. HealthAlliance and Westchester Medical Health Network are constructing a new, $135 million hospital in Kingston. The new...
KINGSTON, NY

