Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Related
theexaminernews.com
State-Ranked Carmel, Somers, P’Ville, Byram all Advance to Semis
Unless you consider No.A2-seed Arlington’s 40-29 Class AA win over B3 New Rochelle an upset of some sort, the only real monkey wrench of the opening round of the Section 1 grid playoffs was tossed by No.A4-seed John Jay in its stunning 55-28 Class A upset of No.B1 Clarkstown South, ranked No.20 in NYS.
$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley
One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages arboretum education center
CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue damaged the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
Third prize Powerball winning tickets sold in Newburgh, Little Falls
Nine third prize winning Powerball tickets have been solid in New York, one of which coming from a Stewart's Shop in Little Falls and two of which being sold at a Smokes for Less in Newburgh.
rocklanddaily.com
Shimon Rose, President of ERCSD, Announces Candidacy to Represent Newly-Formed Rockland County Legislature 15th District
East Ramapo School Board President Shimon Rose, who has become a household name in local politics in recent years and earned a reputation for tirelessly serving the community on the school board, is throwing his hat in the ring to serve as the County Legislator for the newly formed 15th County District.
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
A Quick Piece of Advise For The Streaker I Saw in Poughkeepsie, NY
Let me set the scene for you. Last week I was driving to work in the wee hours of the morning. It's around 5:15 am and I'm cruising up West Ceder in Poughkeepsie, New York. If you're familiar with the area, you know that this is the area of the Marist college dorms and a few of the off-campus houses.
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — The New York lottery shared some disappointing news Monday; after mistakenly saying Sunday that a lucky lottery player in New York was set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars, officials said the ticket was actually worth far less. The second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO […]
Smoke Detector Does What it’s Supposed to in Pleasant Valley
This is a perfect example of why fully functioning smoke detectors are a MUST in every house!. How many times have you heard over the years that at least once every couple of months it's a good idea to check and test the smoke detectors in your house?. If you've...
telecompetitor.com
Archtop Fiber to Deploy Network in Saugerties, NY
Archtop Fiber, a provider of multi-gigabit and voice services focused on the northeast, has entered a strategic agreement to build a fiber network in the town and village of Saugerties, NY. The project, which will break ground in November, is the first part of an initiative that eventually will span...
Brewster High School teacher placed on paid administrative leave amid investigation
A Brewster High School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a district spokesperson.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighter injured at rehab facility fire
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Sunday afternoon fire at a rehab facility resulted in a Poughkeepsie firefighter being transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the fire-plagued facility. Sunday’s fire at the group home was the facility’s second one in approximately three months. The...
focusmediausa.com
From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie: Project Designer Dwayne Hibbert Joins Tinkelman Architecture
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (Oct. 31, 2022) – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a...
Deer rescued from backyard pool by Warwick firefighters
The deer somehow squeezed her way into the corner of the liner of the pool.
Mid-Hudson News Network
National organization says Newburgh’s Downing Park is ‘at risk’
NEWBURGH – The Cultural Landscape Foundation has issued a report looking at “threatened and at-risk landscapes” across the country and Newburgh’s Andrew Jackson Downing Park is among them. The 35-acre park, which opened on July 4, 1897, faces “chronic underfunding resulting in long-lasting deterioration,” the Washington,...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Mid-Hudson News Network
First day of early voting comes with glitch
MIDDLETOWN – The first day of early voting Saturday brought out hundreds of people to cast ballots for their favorite candidates. At the Mulberry House voting location in the City of Middletown, there was a snag late in the morning when the internet went down and the printers that spit out the actual ballots were also on the fritz.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
beckersasc.com
New York hospital to convert to outpatient care center
HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., will be converted into an outpatient care-focused facility as its parent company builds a new hospital in the area, according to a press release from the health network. HealthAlliance and Westchester Medical Health Network are constructing a new, $135 million hospital in Kingston. The new...
Comments / 0