Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds topple Hobart 2-0 and advance to semifinals
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Skidmore College men's soccer team moved on to the Liberty League Semifinals for the second consecutive season with a 2-0 victory over Hobart College under the Tuesday evening lights of Wachenheim Field. Skidmore (9-3-5) will travel to second-seeded Vassar on Friday at 2:30 p.m. for...
skidmoreathletics.com
Comeback foiled; Clarkson advances on penalties
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—The Skidmore College women's soccer team battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but fell in penalty kicks to Clarkson University in a Liberty League quarter final Tuesday afternoon at Wachenheim Field. The game goes down as a 2-2 tie. Skidmore finishes its season 10-2-4, while the Golden Knights advance to a Friday semifinal at Ithaca with a 9-5-4 record.
skidmoreathletics.com
PREVIEW: Men's Soccer vs. Hobart (Liberty League Quarterfinal)
#3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (8-3-5, 4-2-. Liberty League) vs. #6 Hobart College Statesmen (8-4-5, 3-2-4 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 5 p.m.; Wachenheim Field; Saratoga Springs, N.Y. GAME COVERAGE:. MATCHUP:. Skidmore comes in as the three seed with three wins in its last four games. Skidmore scored a late goal...
skidmoreathletics.com
PREVIEW: Field Hockey at Vassar (Liberty League Quarterfinal)
#5 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (12-8, 3-4 Liberty League) vs. #4 Vassar Brewers (12-5, 4-2 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 6 p.m.; Weinberg Field, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Skidmore returns to the Liberty League tournament after a rare absence in 2021. The Thoroughbreds have won 10 league championships. The last one coming in 2016.
skidmoreathletics.com
Skidmore skates past Wentworth 5-1
EVERETT, Mass. – Thomas Finck had three points on two goals and an assist to lead the Skidmore College men's hockey in a 5-1 road victory over Wentworth on Tuesday. Freddie Ilias, Matt Rutigliano, and Ryan Waltman all scored for the Thoroughbreds, who have won two straight and improve to 2-1 in the young season.
skidmoreathletics.com
Equestrian Wins Season Opener
Oneonta, N.Y. – The Skidmore College equestrian Team won its season opener at Hartwick College Saturday, besting the field of eight school with a score of 45 points. SUNY Cobleskill took Reserve Champion with 29 points. The Thoroughbreds started the day with a sweep of the Open Equitation over...
skidmoreathletics.com
Brewers end Thoroughbred season, 2-0
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.— The Skidmore College field hockey team lost to Vassar 2-0 in a Liberty League quarterfinal match-up. The Thoroughbreds end the season at 13-9, while the Brewers advance to a semifinal game at Rochester with a 13-5 record. Vassar scored at 11:49 of the first quarter and at...
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
Adam Weitsman to buy Saratoga Springs ‘palazzo’ listed for nearly $18M
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, the business mogul of a $1 billion scrap metal enterprise, is the pending new owner of Palazzo Riggi.
WNYT
New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens
Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
Saratoga Socialite to Sell Exquisite Riggi Palace! Offer Sits at $18M!
Socialite Gets $18M Offer for Her Exquisite Estate Described as the Crown Jewel of Saratoga!. The exquisite "Riggi Palace" located in Upstate New York has been nicknamed the "Jewel of Saratoga" and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will argue with you about that. Built for Ron and Michele...
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Lansingburgh awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff
On October 27, the Lansingburgh Central School District awarded staff retention bonuses to all currently employed full-time staff and faculty who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year and/or the 2021-2022 school year.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour
One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Where to get Polish food in the Capital Region
Polish cuisine is rich in meat, especially pork and chicken, and has different vegetables, spices, mushrooms, and herbs. Popular Polish foods include pierogis, golumkis, and bigos.
Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar
Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
2 Upstate NY Cities Make Top Ten Worst For Seasonal Allergies in US!
If you are sniffling and sneezing a lot this fall, chances are you are experiencing seasonal allergies. If you live in these two upstate New York cities, you have landed in the top ten of those who suffer fall seasonal allergies the most. What Are the Criteria for Making the...
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Comments / 0