ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds topple Hobart 2-0 and advance to semifinals

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Skidmore College men's soccer team moved on to the Liberty League Semifinals for the second consecutive season with a 2-0 victory over Hobart College under the Tuesday evening lights of Wachenheim Field. Skidmore (9-3-5) will travel to second-seeded Vassar on Friday at 2:30 p.m. for...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Comeback foiled; Clarkson advances on penalties

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.—The Skidmore College women's soccer team battled back from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but fell in penalty kicks to Clarkson University in a Liberty League quarter final Tuesday afternoon at Wachenheim Field. The game goes down as a 2-2 tie. Skidmore finishes its season 10-2-4, while the Golden Knights advance to a Friday semifinal at Ithaca with a 9-5-4 record.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

PREVIEW: Men's Soccer vs. Hobart (Liberty League Quarterfinal)

#3 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (8-3-5, 4-2-. Liberty League) vs. #6 Hobart College Statesmen (8-4-5, 3-2-4 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 5 p.m.; Wachenheim Field; Saratoga Springs, N.Y. GAME COVERAGE:. MATCHUP:. Skidmore comes in as the three seed with three wins in its last four games. Skidmore scored a late goal...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

PREVIEW: Field Hockey at Vassar (Liberty League Quarterfinal)

#5 Skidmore College Thoroughbreds (12-8, 3-4 Liberty League) vs. #4 Vassar Brewers (12-5, 4-2 Liberty League) Tuesday, Nov. 1; 6 p.m.; Weinberg Field, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Skidmore returns to the Liberty League tournament after a rare absence in 2021. The Thoroughbreds have won 10 league championships. The last one coming in 2016.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Skidmore skates past Wentworth 5-1

EVERETT, Mass. – Thomas Finck had three points on two goals and an assist to lead the Skidmore College men's hockey in a 5-1 road victory over Wentworth on Tuesday. Freddie Ilias, Matt Rutigliano, and Ryan Waltman all scored for the Thoroughbreds, who have won two straight and improve to 2-1 in the young season.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Equestrian Wins Season Opener

Oneonta, N.Y. – The Skidmore College equestrian Team won its season opener at Hartwick College Saturday, besting the field of eight school with a score of 45 points. SUNY Cobleskill took Reserve Champion with 29 points. The Thoroughbreds started the day with a sweep of the Open Equitation over...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Brewers end Thoroughbred season, 2-0

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.— The Skidmore College field hockey team lost to Vassar 2-0 in a Liberty League quarterfinal match-up. The Thoroughbreds end the season at 13-9, while the Brewers advance to a semifinal game at Rochester with a 13-5 record. Vassar scored at 11:49 of the first quarter and at...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens

Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour

One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar

Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
US105

The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York

Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
KINDERHOOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy