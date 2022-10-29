On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO