Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat
According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Panthers WR DJ Moore comments on costly penalty after loss to Falcons
On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.
Yardbarker
Everything you need to know about the Coyotes' search for a permanent arena
The Arizona Coyotes have officially kicked off their tenure in Mullett Arena at Arizona State University. The 5,000-seat arena is both the National Hockey League’s newest and smallest venue. It’s located right in the heart of the upscale campus and just east of downtown Tempe. Mullett Arena is...
Comments / 0