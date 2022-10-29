Read full article on original website
Related
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents
The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
Keith Law predicts Dansby Swanson will sign a massive contract
The opinions on Dansby Swanson amongst many Braves fans are split. Some people, like myself (and most educated fans… kidding… kind of), believe Swanson has progressed in his development each season, culminating in his 2022 campaign, which ended with an All-Star nomination and Gold Glove award. He was one of the best shortstops in the game this season, and if that’s who he is moving forward, he deserves a contract north of $200 million. Others are wary that Swanson’s breakout campaign was just a flash in the pan. Assuming regression is in line, his next contract could be a nuisance for the organization that gives it to him.
Packers Offered Second-Round Pick For WR Chase Claypool
However, the Steelers believed the Bears’ second-rounder would be “considerably higher” than Green Bay’s second-round next year, even though they’re both currently 3-5 on the season. Many were surprised that the Packers did not pull off a trade for a receiver, as they were linked...
Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior
The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
Watch: Richard Sherman hilariously impersonates Aaron Rodgers complaining about WRs
Rodgers' complaints about his options at wide receiver have been well-chronicled this season. In the aftermath of the offseason trade that saw All-Pro Davante Adams get sent to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers enter Week 9 ranked 26th in points per game (18.1) and 22nd in passing yards per contest (217.4).
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Pirates Make A Clear Award Case For A Young Star
Recently, the finalists for Gold Glove Awards at each position were revealed. There are several deserving candidates for each position in both the American League and National League. In the National League, there are some solid contenders at third base for the Gold Glove Award. Nolan Arenado of the St....
Auburn selects former RB Cadillac Williams as interim head coach
The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
A Consensus Is Building Around The Future Of The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a single game for a 1-5 record. Beacuse of this and the good work of Russell Westbrook over the last two games, some people are thinking that maybe the troubled team is turning things around. Still, 1-5 is not an inspiring record –...
