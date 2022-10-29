Read full article on original website
canesinsight.com
The Bank (11/1)
The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
Fort Lauderdale, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ TJ Thompson Announces College Pick
Marjory Stoneman Douglas star T.J. Thompson is officially committed to playing golf in college at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. “I feel relieved that I know I’m going somewhere to play for a great program,” said Thompson. “It has always been a goal of mine to play collegiate golf. I know the percentage of high school students that play sports in college is low, and I feel privileged to have the opportunity.”
NBC Miami
Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend
South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
calleochonews.com
What's good, what's bad— 4 best food halls in Miami
Calling out foodies, try these food halls in Miami on your next trip to the city. Miami is famous for its wild nightlife, pristine beaches, and exotic cuisines. If you’re a foodie who can’t get enough of delicious cusines, the food halls in Miami are all you need.
realtrends.com
Sacramento, Miami, Las Vegas top relocation choices
Since when are Sacramento and Miami affordable places for homebuyers? According to a new Redfin report based on net inflow calculations, these are some of the top areas homebuyers are moving to save money. Sacramento is the most popular relocation destination for Redfin users. Miami, Las Vegas, San Diego and...
Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Martin (formerly Invest 96L) over the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path. Tropical Storm Martin is located about...
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
Underwater Florida Property Selling For A Whopping $43 Million
It's going to be an extra $3.5 million to 'clean up' the four acres.
After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida
A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Brickell penthouse sells for record $17.75 million, sets price-per-square-foot high for Miami
A tri-level penthouse atop Una Residences in Miami has sold for $17.75 million, a record for the city’s Brickell submarket. The 7,084-square-foot residence sold for $2,506 per square foot, the highest price per square foot deal in Miami. The 47-story tower, at 175 NE 25th Road, is expected to...
cw34.com
Congresswoman, local leaders react to display of antisemitic messages in Florida
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — On Monday, local politicians and faith leaders gathered in Palm Beach County to condemn the recent antisemitic messages across Florida. “We cannot allow hate to go unchecked and continue to fester,” said Congressman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. On Sunday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office said...
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
speedonthewater.com
‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day
With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
speedonthewater.com
Canados 411 Gladiator Make U.S. Debut In Fort Lauderdale
Given the quantity and quality of vessels at the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, it’s not easy for any new model to make a splash during the South Florida event. That is particularly true for anything out of the mainstream boat-building world, and even more so in the relatively small high-performance segment.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Baptist Health Unveils New Vein Clinic at Boca Raton Regional Hospital
October 28, 2022 – Baptist Health announces it is expanding its vascular services with the opening of its new vein clinic located on the campus of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Baptist Health Vein Care will provide comprehensive treatment options which will be both therapeutic and cosmetic to address all aspects of varicose veins and other venous diseases.
