Murfreesboro, TN

tonyspicks.com

UTEP Miners vs Rice Owls 11/3/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The UTEP Miners will go against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. Tyrice Knight and Jadrian Taylor each returned a fumble for a score, while Gavin Hardison tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Tyrin Smith, as UTEP defeated Charlotte 41-35 on Saturday night.
EL PASO, TX
ucbjournal.com

Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving

“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
COOKEVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?

Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ice Cream Shop on Murfreesboro Square Teams with Rising Country Star

Rising country star Charly Reynolds has partnered with Hattie Jane’s Creamery for an exclusive signature cone available now at all their locations and shipping nationwide. The starlet loves ice cream and jumped at the chance to partner with Hattie Jane’s, a small-batch creamery and scoop shop born and raised in Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Franklin

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
LEBANON, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

VUMC mourns loss of noted hypertension expert Elijovich

Fernando Elijovich, MD, professor of Medicine in the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, died in Nashville on Oct. 21. He was 77. A member of the Vanderbilt faculty since 2013, Dr. Elijovich was internationally recognized for his contributions to the field of clinical hypertension, and particularly to current understanding of sodium handling and salt sensitivity of blood pressure.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin-based Landmark Recovery announces $7.5 million expansion, 1,300 new jobs

Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs. The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release. According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from...
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season

With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN

