Fort Collins, CO

mwcconnection.com

Power Rankings: Week 9. Broncos reign supreme, Cowboys and Bulldogs rise, plus more.

We are back at it. Another week of games, another week of Mountain West teams disappointing, and now another week of rankings. Teams are distancing themselves from one another with each passing week. Through it all, the MWCConnection Power Rankings are back for another week. Let us know what you like and what you don’t. Feel free to drop your own rankings in the comments section.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”

Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]

Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho

COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

There is a rain/snow chance in the morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Remembering the Bear River Massacre

In 1863, near what is now Preston Idaho, a group of U.S. soldiers attacked a Shoshone village. Today the attack is called the Bear River Massacre and over 450 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Darren Parry will be talking about Bear River this week as part of Boise's Fettuccine Forum and joins Idaho Matter to discuss this important piece of history.
PRESTON, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges

BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
BOISE, ID

