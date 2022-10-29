Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Related
mwcconnection.com
Power Rankings: Week 9. Broncos reign supreme, Cowboys and Bulldogs rise, plus more.
We are back at it. Another week of games, another week of Mountain West teams disappointing, and now another week of rankings. Teams are distancing themselves from one another with each passing week. Through it all, the MWCConnection Power Rankings are back for another week. Let us know what you like and what you don’t. Feel free to drop your own rankings in the comments section.
Another offensive starter is out with a season-ending injury as 4-5 Cougars prepare to face 6-2 Boise State
BYU football: Free-falling Cougars suffer another season-ending injury, as leading receiver Kody Epps ruled out until 2023
Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”
Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
How A Former Boise State Coach Got Fired And is now A Millionaire
Two phrases come to mind that defines the tenure of Bryan Harsin as Auburn University's football coach. With a nod to the hit band Linkin Park, 'I tried so hard, but in the end, it didn't really matter.' Or my favorite phrase from the old Paul Finebaum Show, 'where legends are made, and most college football coaches are fired.'
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate convicted of killing Colorado girl, 12, who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle Matthews...
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Remembering the Bear River Massacre
In 1863, near what is now Preston Idaho, a group of U.S. soldiers attacked a Shoshone village. Today the attack is called the Bear River Massacre and over 450 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Darren Parry will be talking about Bear River this week as part of Boise's Fettuccine Forum and joins Idaho Matter to discuss this important piece of history.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Winter 2022-23 outlook: What's expected for the upcoming winter
BOISE, Idaho — This past summer was hot in Boise, with the most 100°+ days ever recorded (27 days). September also saw sweltering weather, with a 129-day stretch of high temperatures, at least 70° or above in Boise — the second-longest stretch on record. But after...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Some homeowners experiencing buyer's remorse after purchasing during heart of pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us have heard the term ‘buyer’s remorse.’ Maybe you bought a sweater or car that you loved at the time, but later regretted. Now we are hearing about some homeowners experiencing just that, but with the house they bought during the start of the pandemic.
KIVI-TV
Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
Comments / 0