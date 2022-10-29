Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
The Appalachian State Mountaineers will go against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in NCAAF action in Brooks Stadium, SC, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 7:30 PM ET. After their 42-3 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday, the Appalachian State Mountaineers advanced to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.
Auburn football coaching search: UAB, Coastal Carolina head coaches in play
Auburn football has vacated its head coaching position via the long-awaited firing of Bryan Harsin on October 31. In the wake of the Boise native’s dismissal, coaching candidates are being revealed and the spectrum of names is wide. On the spectacular side, there’s Deion Sanders sitting alone at the...
Metro News
MSAC title game set for Week 11 (Class AAA preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football regular season in Class AAA. Huntington (8-1) visits Hurricane (8-1) in the game that will determine the winner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
fearthestingihs.org
Varsity Football Host 1st Round!
Congratulations to our awesome Varsity Football Team!. We will be hosting North Myrtle Beach High School on Friday night, Nov. 4th, at 7:30pm for the 1st round of the playoff games. Only SCHSL passes are accepted for playoff games. D5 ID’s, Golden Passes, and IYJC Passes are not accepted per...
WOUB
Jackson High School kicker gives back despite injury
JACKSON, Ohio (WOUB) — Jackson High School kicker Ethan Crabtree is working to get 82 coats into the hands of those in need this winter as part of his “Kicks for Coats” initiative, one for every field goal, extra point, and touchback he registered for the Ironmen in the 2021 season.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
Lottery ticket worth $1,000,000 purchased at Sheetz in Shepherdstown, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A winning lottery ticket was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 matched five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, and the Megaplier option was not purchased. Mega Millions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option. The Megaplier increases the […]
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals. North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
AOL Corp
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
Huntington City Mission in West Virginia will house fewer people this winter
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Mission says they will have fewer beds available this winter due to a lack of funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they added additional shelter at a chapel to house those in need, which added 30 extra beds to their typical 140. Now, because they no longer have COVID-19 funding, […]
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
sasee.com
Sasee Gets Personal with Sandy Copeland: Physicians Weight Loss Centers
I moved to Conway in 1985 to open the Physicians Weight Loss franchise and over the years, I continued to open more locations in Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach. Having so many locations made it difficult for me to have time with my child, so we eventually consolidated into one central location in south Myrtle Beach, the palmetto pointe area. With a baby on my hip and a briefcase in my hand, I was able to balance taking proper care of my clients as well as my home life.
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
