Conway, SC

tonyspicks.com

Marshall Thundering Herd vs Old Dominion Monarchs 11/5/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Marshall Thundering Herd will face off with the Old Dominion Monarchs at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, November 05, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET. The Marshall Thundering Herd averaged 24.9 points per game when entering the end zone. They are averaging 189.4 yards per game on the ground as a team, which places them 36th in college football.
NORFOLK, VA
Metro News

MSAC title game set for Week 11 (Class AAA preview)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football regular season in Class AAA. Huntington (8-1) visits Hurricane (8-1) in the game that will determine the winner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
HUNTINGTON, WV
fearthestingihs.org

Varsity Football Host 1st Round!

Congratulations to our awesome Varsity Football Team!. We will be hosting North Myrtle Beach High School on Friday night, Nov. 4th, at 7:30pm for the 1st round of the playoff games. Only SCHSL passes are accepted for playoff games. D5 ID’s, Golden Passes, and IYJC Passes are not accepted per...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WOUB

Jackson High School kicker gives back despite injury

JACKSON, Ohio (WOUB) — Jackson High School kicker Ethan Crabtree is working to get 82 coats into the hands of those in need this winter as part of his “Kicks for Coats” initiative, one for every field goal, extra point, and touchback he registered for the Ironmen in the 2021 season. 
JACKSON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

New dog park coming soon to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new off-leash dog park is coming soon to Myrtle Beach, according to a Monday announcement from the City of Myrtle Beach. The New Town Dog Park, Myrtle Beach’s third off-leash dog park, will be located at 200 Collins Street near Withers Swash Park, the city said. A fence for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sasee.com

Sasee Gets Personal with Sandy Copeland: Physicians Weight Loss Centers

I moved to Conway in 1985 to open the Physicians Weight Loss franchise and over the years, I continued to open more locations in Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach. Having so many locations made it difficult for me to have time with my child, so we eventually consolidated into one central location in south Myrtle Beach, the palmetto pointe area. With a baby on my hip and a briefcase in my hand, I was able to balance taking proper care of my clients as well as my home life.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
COLUMBIA, SC

