South Pittsburg, TN

theutcecho.com

Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?

Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

A heartbroken community comes together

Chattooga High School (CHS) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted a time for prayer and support Monday evening at Buddy Windle Field for the three CHS students passed away in a car accident. At the field house entrance large pictures and a wreath were placed in memory of the three...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
thunder1320.com

Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
MANCHESTER, TN
WTVC

Eating good with Buddy's BBQ

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park

(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

CHS to have counselors available Tuesday

Chattooga High Counseling released the following statement: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our CHS students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We will have counselors on site Tuesday morning to offer support.”. Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County.
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living his best life after being showered with support and gifts following a cancer diagnosis. Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting. Updated: 7 hours...
MONROE COUNTY, TN

