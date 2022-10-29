Read full article on original website
theutcecho.com
Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?
Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
allongeorgia.com
A heartbroken community comes together
Chattooga High School (CHS) Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) hosted a time for prayer and support Monday evening at Buddy Windle Field for the three CHS students passed away in a car accident. At the field house entrance large pictures and a wreath were placed in memory of the three...
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
WTVC
Eating good with Buddy's BBQ
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
WTVCFOX
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
WDEF
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
WTVCFOX
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
wgnsradio.com
838 Acres Added to Fall Creek Falls State Park
(TENNESSEE PARKS) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced the acquisition of an additional 838 acres of land for Fall Creek Falls State Park from a purchase arranged by multiple partners, expanding the extensive conservation footprint in the region. The acquisition is the result of collaboration between...
WTVCFOX
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
allongeorgia.com
CHS to have counselors available Tuesday
Chattooga High Counseling released the following statement: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our CHS students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We will have counselors on site Tuesday morning to offer support.”. Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County.
WTVC
Etowah Rescue: Man airlifted to hospital after SUV falls off embankment Saturday morning
ETOWAH, Tenn. — The Etowah Rescue & Rural Fire Department responded to a crash on Highway 163 at County Road 850. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw an SUV type vehicle on its top. The vehicle appeared to have extensive damage and was roughly 20 feet down a steep embankment.
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
wvlt.tv
THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living his best life after being showered with support and gifts following a cancer diagnosis. Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting. Updated: 7 hours...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
