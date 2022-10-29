Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
Kirby Smart Issues Challenge to Fans Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
There have been some massive football games played inside of Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching duties in December of 2015. They've hosted College Gameday multiple times, though none of the previous sellouts and insane environments will be anything like Saturday's matchup ...
WYFF4.com
3 Georgia high school football players killed when vehicle hits driveway, flips
LYERLY, Ga. — Four people, including three high school football players, died early Sunday after a car rolled over in northwest Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened just after midnight on Georgia 114 near Lyerly. Chattooga County Superintendent Jared Hosmer said three of the dead were...
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel mentioned as option for open college football job
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was mentioned this week by Football Scoop’s John Brice as a potential option for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn is looking for a new head coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin, who arrived at Auburn after the 2020 season, went 9-12 in...
Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team
Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation. But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart points to an underrated aspect of Tennessee's offense: 'They have a perfect storm'
Kirby Smart is preparing Georgia this week for the biggest game of the season when Tennessee visits Athens this week. The Georgia coach was asked about the Tennessee offense on Saturday in Jacksonville. “It is a concern, they run the ball really well, guys,” Smart said after the Florida win....
WATE
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
Coveted JuCo DL Derrick Hunter Enjoys 'Amazing' Visit With Tennessee on Saturday Night
Tennessee hosted junior college standout defensive lineman Derrick Hunter Jr. on Saturday night for a visit. The Hinds C.C. and former Texas A&M defender discussed his thoughts on his gameday visit to Rocky Top. "It was amazing," Hunter said following the game. "It was great hospitality ...
4 killed, including 3 high school football players, in northwest Georgia crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were killed, including three high school football players, in a single-car crash in northwest Georgia early Sunday, authorities said. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County at around 12:30 a.m. EDT, WTVC reported. The driver and...
Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9
Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia. The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
ucbjournal.com
Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving
“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
knoxfocus.com
Ground broken for Flatrock Motorsports Park
If all goes according to plan, phase one of Flatrock Motorsports Park, which will be located on some 773 acres in the Cumberland County town of Westel, just west of Rockwood, will be completed. The vision for the project has been more than 20 years in the making. “Like a...
Stories of injuries, deaths haunt Tennessee dam
A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States.
WDEF
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
theutcecho.com
Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?
Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
wjle.com
Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County
A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
