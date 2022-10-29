ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TN

WTVCFOX

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
The Spun

Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team

Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation. But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
VolunteerCountry

Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9

Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia.  The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Wilson Sporting Goods still thriving

“Our mission is to empower every human to live like an athlete”. Cookeville – As American as an 8-year-old lining a baseball down the line on a Saturday afternoon, Wilson Sporting Goods (WSG) originally opened its doors in 1913 in Chicago. WSG is not only an American staple, but it has been a staple in the Cookeville, Sparta and Upper Cumberland community since the factory opened here in 1946.
COOKEVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Ground broken for Flatrock Motorsports Park

If all goes according to plan, phase one of Flatrock Motorsports Park, which will be located on some 773 acres in the Cumberland County town of Westel, just west of Rockwood, will be completed. The vision for the project has been more than 20 years in the making. “Like a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Why Are There Less Events at the McKenzie Arena?

Events at McKenzie Arena are one more victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with reduced capacity due to ongoing construction. A few years ago, the McKenzie Arena hosted an event almost every weekend. As of late, that has not been the case. According to Obie D. Webster— the Executive Director...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wjle.com

Putnam County Teen Found Dead Had Family Ties in DeKalb County

A 15-year Putnam County girl found dead in a wooded area east of Cookeville Thursday afternoon had family ties in DeKalb County. The funeral service for Olivia Daryl Taylor will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12noon from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Darrell Gill & Bro. Trent Colwell will officiate with burial following at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation with family will be on Saturday, from 2-8pm, Sunday, 2-8pm & Monday, from 9am until the service time at 12noon.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

