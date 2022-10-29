Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Weather Authority: Another comfortable night ahead of a beautiful start to the weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The weather across the Delaware Valley this early November has really been beautiful. Thursday night, at Citizens Bank Park, will be moonlit, with clear skies and temperatures that will drop into the 50s. Overnight into Friday, temps will drop into the 40s and some light fog will develop,...
Weather Authority: Comfortable Friday night, foggy conditions lead to near-record temps Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures Friday made it into the upper 60s to low 70s, after a foggy start and near-record to record temperatures on are tap for the weekend. Overnight, expect more foggy conditions by Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Definitely remain alert for...
Philly businesses prepare for busy weekend of sports and high-profile events with extra security
CENTER CITY - Security is on high alert this weekend in Philadelphia ahead of several high-profile events. Support for the Fightin Phils can be seen all over the city, with businesses displaying Phillies spirit and bars inviting in fans. Along Broad Street, north and south barricades remain on the sidewalk.
World Series: Phillies fever brings out the creative and entrepreneurial spirit in Delco mom
ASTON, Pa. - There’s been a lot of cool World Series gear coming out of the Philadelphia Phillies run, with Philly fans showing their pride. But, anyone wanting something truly unique may want to try Etsy. And, it’s been difficult for Etsy shops to keep up with demand.
Savory World Series cake includes Philly stadium favorites
This cake is not what it seems. Beth Espositio, the owner of Pink Garlic, showcases a World Series cake that features Philadelphia favorites, including burgers, pepperoni pizza, waffle fries, hot dogs, fried onions, beer cheese, chicken fingers and corn dogs.
Police: 2 injured after late night double shooting erupts on North Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has left two people injured Friday night. Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 2600 block of North Bancroft Street around 11:30 p.m. Two gunshot victims were found, and transported to a local hospital. They are said to be in...
Local college student painting the town red, one Phillies logo at a time
LUMBERTON, N.J. - Rutgers University–Camden senior and college softball player, Zoe Rodriguez, was hard at work on Wednesday afternoon, painting the town red. "I’ll measure the space with spray paint cans and go from there," says Zoe. What started as a fun pop-up business opportunity in her hometown...
Barricade situation ends with arrest at home in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - SWAT teams responded to a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The incident unfolded inside a home on the 10000 block of Modena Place shortly before 3 a.m. Footage from the scene showed SWAT vehicles lining the street. Police say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside...
Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
Police: Male suspect in Prospect Park burglary of elderly woman arrested in Arizona
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - One of two suspects who, police say, burglarized the home of an 83-year-old grandmother in Prospect Park in September is in police custody. Police say Anthony Miguel was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. Officials say Miguel is facing similar charges in Arizona, and he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania at a date yet to be determined.
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
Police: Pedestrian, 61, struck and killed in North Philadelphia crash
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a vehicle crash in North Philadelphia left a pedestrian dead Tuesday night. The 61-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Broad Street near Susquehanna Avenue just before 11 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene, and police say the striking vehicle also remained at the...
Innocent bystander critically injured after shots are fired on a group in North Philly, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A woman working in a corner store was struck by gunfire after individuals started firing weapons outside the store. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened Friday night, around 9:20, at the corner of North 6th and Westmoreland streets, in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated...
Philadelphia police: Man wanted for hit-and-run that left mom and daughter, 9, injured
PHILADELPHIA - A mother and her daughter were hit crossing the street in Roxborough in September, and now police are looking for a man they say is responsible. Onesimo Bosket, 24, is accused of striking the 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter on the 5800 block of Henry Ave. Both...
Students, staff evacuated from Bethlehem school as a precaution for health issues
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students, teachers and staff were evacuated from Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, in Northampton County, after many of them reportedly felt ill in the building. Officials with the Bethlehem school announced the evacuation Friday on their Facebook page, saying the evacuation was "out of an abundance...
Police: 3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough HS charged with murder in another fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three of the suspects accused of firing shots in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School are now facing charges in another fatal shooting. Police say 17-year-old Zyheid Jones, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn will face murder and related charges connected to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on September 26, one day before the fatal shooting near the high school.
Police: 3 men killed in 2 separate shootings in West Philadelphia
Three men were killed in two separate shootings in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton shares the details from law enforcement officials.
Police: 15-year-old boy injured after shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the stomach in Philadelphia's Frankford section. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday evening, about 6:45, on the 5300 block of Oakland Street. The 15-year-old was shot once in the stomach. He was taken in a private vehicle...
3 brothers linked to dismantled Pennsylvania gun trafficking ring
Investigators say the ring was led by 20-year-old Clayton, with “sales help” from 31-year-old Julian and 18-year-old Kenneth. Investigators allege Brett Portner of Jenkintown, Maurice Baker of Bristol, and Joseph Lynch of Ga., still being sought, were the “straw purchasers” buying guns legally for illegal purposes.
More than 100 shots fired in Kensington shooting that left 2 injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating a shooting that left hundreds of shell casings scattered across a city street on Friday morning. Authorities say a 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and a 33-year-old woman was shot in the arm on the 2900 block...
