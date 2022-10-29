ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Local college student painting the town red, one Phillies logo at a time

LUMBERTON, N.J. - Rutgers University–Camden senior and college softball player, Zoe Rodriguez, was hard at work on Wednesday afternoon, painting the town red. "I’ll measure the space with spray paint cans and go from there," says Zoe. What started as a fun pop-up business opportunity in her hometown...
LUMBERTON, NJ
Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: 3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough HS charged with murder in another fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Three of the suspects accused of firing shots in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School are now facing charges in another fatal shooting. Police say 17-year-old Zyheid Jones, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn will face murder and related charges connected to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on September 26, one day before the fatal shooting near the high school.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: 15-year-old boy injured after shooting in Frankford

FRANKFORD - A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in the stomach in Philadelphia's Frankford section. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday evening, about 6:45, on the 5300 block of Oakland Street. The 15-year-old was shot once in the stomach. He was taken in a private vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
3 brothers linked to dismantled Pennsylvania gun trafficking ring

Investigators say the ring was led by 20-year-old Clayton, with “sales help” from 31-year-old Julian and 18-year-old Kenneth. Investigators allege Brett Portner of Jenkintown, Maurice Baker of Bristol, and Joseph Lynch of Ga., still being sought, were the “straw purchasers” buying guns legally for illegal purposes.
JENKINTOWN, PA

