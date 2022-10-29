Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet Football Makes First Section Championship Appearance Since 2018
CLOQUET, Minn.- Saturday the Cloquet football team defeated one seeded Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semi-finals, earning a spot in the championship game for the first time since 2018. The Lumberjacks have just three losses on the season (7-3). One of those came just three weeks ago against the...
wglr.com
Badgers warm up with exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire
MADISON, Wis. — Basketball season is just a week away. The Badgers got a warmup in on Sunday with an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. The Badgers never trailed and held the Blugolds under 50 points, taking the win 76-45. Steven Crowl l. ed all scorers with 14 points.
FOX 21 Online
CAMPAIGN 2022: Minnesota GOP Begin “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Northland; Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Wisconsin
DULUTH & HIBBING, Minn. – While the Halloween season is winding down, campaign season is going strong as Election Day is 10 days away. The Minnesota GOP began their “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Duluth and Hibbing Saturday morning. It featured gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, Lieutenant Governor...
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Demolition Of Highway 53 Bridge Portions Starts November 7 In Duluth’s Lincoln Park
Noise, dust, and the potential for equipment movement. That's what drivers and residents should anticipate within the Lincoln Park neighborhood part of the Twin Ports Interchange Project - starting Monday, November 7 as another round of the work unfolds. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation have shared that they...
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
FOX 21 Online
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
boreal.org
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
CLOQUET, MN -- A multiple vehicle crash on I-35 is impacting traffic near the Atkinson Bridge south of Cloquet. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash is located in the southbound lanes near Exit 235 and Exit 227. As of 4:30 p.m., drivers will want to expect delays.
wglr.com
WDIO-TV
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
WDIO-TV
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
boreal.org
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
WDIO-TV
Carlton County Sheriff searching for man last seen Oct. 25
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are looking for Lucas Dudden, who left Carlton Oct. 25. According to a press release, Dudden’s last known location was McGregor, Minn. His vehicle and belongings were found there. Dudden is a 38-year-old white man. He is 5’8″, 165 pounds,...
FOX 21 Online
House In Carlton County A Total Loss After Fire, No Injuries Reported
SILVERBROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A house and its contents were declared a total loss after a fire happened Monday morning. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township around 9 a.m. The homeowner had...
