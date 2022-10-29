ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Cloquet Football Makes First Section Championship Appearance Since 2018

CLOQUET, Minn.- Saturday the Cloquet football team defeated one seeded Grand Rapids in the Section 7AAAA semi-finals, earning a spot in the championship game for the first time since 2018. The Lumberjacks have just three losses on the season (7-3). One of those came just three weeks ago against the...
CLOQUET, MN
wglr.com

Badgers warm up with exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire

MADISON, Wis. — Basketball season is just a week away. The Badgers got a warmup in on Sunday with an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. The Badgers never trailed and held the Blugolds under 50 points, taking the win 76-45. Steven Crowl l. ed all scorers with 14 points.
MADISON, WI
Minnesota Reformer

As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high

Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades.  It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
B105

Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland

This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck

DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45

Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Section of Superior Street to close temporarily

The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Carlton County Sheriff searching for man last seen Oct. 25

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are looking for Lucas Dudden, who left Carlton Oct. 25. According to a press release, Dudden’s last known location was McGregor, Minn. His vehicle and belongings were found there. Dudden is a 38-year-old white man. He is 5’8″, 165 pounds,...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy